Spring Valley's Leach makes big jump on State Open's second day

Aug. 18—Spring Valley's Tyler Leach shot a two-under 70 Tuesday at the Wisconsin State Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, helping the former Cardinal and current Marquette Golden Eagle golfer jump up 23 spots on the second day of the event.

He had some struggles early, getting bogeys on holes two, three and five, but mostly erased the mistakes with an eagle on four. Ensuing birdies on seven, 10, and 18 helped him move into a tie for 19th. His two-day total of 143 puts him even for the tournament and nine strokes behind the leader, Hartland's Piercen Hunt.

Leach took 11th at the State Open last summer in Wauwatosa.

Eau Claire native Matt Tolan shot a plus-two 73 Tuesday, dropping from 10th after Day 1 to a tie for 28th.

Playing on the Pine Hills course, the former Eau Claire North Husky struggled at the end of the front nine, getting bogeys on holes six through eight to finish two-over at the turn. He stayed there with a birdie on 11 and a bogey on 13. His 144 through two days puts him one over par.

He's a stoke ahead of fellow Eau Claire native Ryan Isaacson. The former UW-Eau Claire Blugold shot a plus-one for a second straight day, this time with a 73 at the Meadow Valleys Course to slot into a tie for 33rd. Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella, who finished fifth at the State Open in 2020, is tied for 40th with a 146.

Current Blugold golfers Carson Brock and Connor Brown did not make the 60-player cut to advance to the final 36 holes. Brock finished with a 151, while Brown shot a 166.

Action will conclude Wednesday, with the entire field playing at the Meadow Valleys Course after splitting the first two days between Meadow Valleys and Pine Hills.