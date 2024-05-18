Spring Valley, Blythewood make history with latest track & field championships

It was a banner night for the Spring Valley boys and Blythewood girls track and field teams.

The two Richland 2 schools won Class 5A state championships on Friday at Spring Valley High School.

It was the third straight title for the Vikings boys, the first time that has happened in program history. Spring Valley now has eight championships in school history.

“Just to get three in a row is incredible,” said Spring Valley coach Matt Oberly, who took over the program after hall of fame coach John Jones retired in 2018. “And to get it at the 5A level where 5A is so good. That’s awesome.

Spring Valley finished with 99 points, easily defeating second-place Nation Ford (58). Nation Ford led at point in the meet at 50-49 but Spring Valley took control after Jameer Williams and Caleb Cooper finished 1-2 in the high jump.

South Carolina signee Devan Crumpton won the 400 (46.7) and was third in the 200. Amir Joe (14.9) won the 110 hurdles and the Vikings won the 4x400 and 4x800 relay. Jakori Herring second in 400 hurdles and Joey Swick was second in the pole vault. Brendan Hitchock was third in the 3,200.

Lexington’s William Cronin was second in the 3,200. River Bluff’s Brandon Corley (800), Chapin’s Koa Erickson (1,600) and White Knoll’s Lincoln Illunga (triple jump) had third-place finishes.

The Blythewood girls also made history by becoming the first program at the school to win two straight team championships. The Bengals finished with 86 points. Summerville was second with 50.5.

“To win a state championship is super hard as a team and to do it back-to-back is super difficult,” said freshman Payton Hightower, who was part of the winning 4x400 relay team. “Everyone played a big part and everyone scored points. I knew we could do it so I am glad we could come out on top.”

Hightower is part of a young and talented group for Aleshia Hawkins’ squad. The team have just five seniors with the majority seventh through ninth graders.

Event winners for the Bengals were Hayley Hightower (400), Aminah Rhone (100 hurdles) and the team’s 4x400 relay team. Olivia Taylor finished second in the 400 and was third in the 100. Dara Bolt finished second in the triple jump, and the Bengals were third in the 4x800 relay.

Chapin’s Abigail White won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600. Teammate Evelyn Patrick was third in the 400 hurdles.

Dutch Fork’s Maliya Kinard won the long jump and Lexington’s Ciara Williams was third. River Bluff’s Rileigh Hoffman was second in the pole vault. Spring Valley’s Leilani Thomas was second in the discus. Lexington was second in the 4x800 relay.

Blythewood girls win the 2024 Class 5A track and field championships on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Class 3A

The Dreher boys finished third and Camden girls were fifth at the 3A meet held at Lower Richland. Seneca was the girls champion while Philip Simmons won the boys.

Dreher’s Eli Roth won the 1,600 and was second in the 800. Teammate Charles Jeffcoat won the shot put and was second in the discus. The Blue Devils were second in the 4x800 relay. Lower Richland’s Jemarious Reaves was second in the 400 hurdles.

Camden’s Leiyana Rose won the high jump and the girls finished second in the 4x400 relay. Lower Richland’s Jhnai Sumter won the shot put and was second in the discus. LR’s IIsabella McKinney was third in the discus.

For complete results of the events, go to SCRunners MilesplitSC .