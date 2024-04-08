Spring Turkey Special: The Outdoors Bound Podcast with George Noleff Episode 12

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring turkey season opens at the end of this week. Tens of thousands of hunters will take part over the next month. In this week’s Outdoors Bound Podcast, George Noleff talks with one of the top turkey hunters in our region about what you should be doing right now to guarantee success when the season opens.

In addition, George also has the latest information on:

Fishing around the region including reports from Smith Mountain Lake, Philpott Lake, Claytor Lake, the New River, and the James River

George talks with a guide about his favorite lure for smallmouth on the James

Road Trip! Catch shad now

Reach the Beach! How to take part in a Virginia spring tradition, flounder fishing!

