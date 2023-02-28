Spring training: Pirates and Orioles play umpire-less baseball for needless bottom of the 9th

2
Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Ortiz (48) delivers the ball in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Spring training will create some weirdness. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates lived the dream Tuesday: baseball without umpires.

Well, actually, baseball with no umpires would probably be more like a nightmare, but the two teams had to make due after their umpiring crew left the ball game when the Pirates, the home team, finished the top of the ninth leading 7-4.

In normal baseball rules, the game would've been over, and the Pirates would've started shaking hands, but because this is spring training, the two teams wanted to play on to give their players as much time on the field as possible.

The result was a half-inning of the teams calling their own balls, strikes and outs, sandlot-style:

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after the game that the teams had approval from the league to play on, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner:

“We were told by the league we could play it by the umpires and pitch the bottom half of the ninth inning, and I guess [umpire] Chad Fairchild felt like we couldn’t.”

As far as MLB and its website are concerned, the game ended after the top of the ninth, giving the Pirates a 7-4 victory and right-hander David Bednar the win.

Recommended Stories