With spring training looming, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado aren't the only free agents still unsigned originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Everyone is waiting on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to make their decision on where to play in the 2019 season. The free agency period this off-season has been overshadowed by Harper and Machado, mainly to see where the power will shift once these young, generational players pick their suitor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While many of the 2019 free agents have found a new home, its gone mostly unnoticed. Still, there are still several notable names that are available with spring training just three weeks away.

Notable Players Still Available

Bryce Harper, OF: Harper, along with his agent Scott Boras, is still looking for a deal worth upwards of $300 million. The Dodgers are assumed to be out of this race after they picked up A.J. Pollock. Teams Interested: Nationals, Phillies, White Sox

Manny Machado, SS: When and where Machado lands is still very much up in the air. Will he budge before Harper and sign with a tem first, setting the market for the remainder of the offseason? Teams Interested: Phillies, White Sox, Padres?, Mets?!

Dallas Keuchel, SP: There's been an underlying assumption that Keuchel will return to his former club this entire offseason. Yet, the Astros have still yet to sign him. Teams Interested: Astros, Reds, Phillies, Braves

Craig Kimbrel, RHP: A lot of teams have found their top reliever already this offseason, but any team would be foolish to not pursue Kimbrel. Teams Interested: Red Sox, Twins, Phillies, Braves

Story continues

Mike Moustakas, 3B: Moustakas has been on the back burner ever since the Royals won the World Series back in 2015. He was dealt to the Brewers before the 2018 trade deadline and could potentially return to Kansas City. Teams Interested: Royals, Padres, Mets

Gio Gonzalez, SP: Not too much news on Gonzalez during this offseason. While Nats fans are familiar with his inconsistencies, he could still help out a team, just not in a starring role. . Teams Interested: Braves, Twins,

Adam Jones, OF: The top outfield option, behind Harper, is now Jones, who at 33 has some of his best days behind him. Teams Interested: Mets

Off the Market:

Patrick Corbin (Nationals): Former Diamondbacks starting pitcher signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Nationals early in December.

A.J. Pollock (Dodgers): Former Diamondbacks OF agreed to a contract worth $55 million over a four-year period, with an option for a fifth year with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 24.

Josh Donaldson (Braves): Former Blue Jays 3B agreed to terms on a one-year, $23 million contract to join his old general manager Alex Anthopoulos with the Braves.

Yasmani Grandal (Brewers): One of the most sought-after free agents at his position, the former Dodgers C agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers on Jan. 10.

Nelson Cruz (Twins): Still kicking it at 38, DH Nelson Cruz moved from the Mariners to the Twins this offseason for a year deal worth $14 million, with a team-option in 2020.

Adam Ottavino (Yankees): Former Rockies reliever joins the Yankees for three years with a contract for $27 million to bolster a deep bullpen in the Bronx.

Andrew McCutchen (Phillies): Perhaps in a tentative move, in case they do not get Harper, the Phillies added another former NL MVP to their outfield with the former Yankee for $50 million over three years.

Michael Brantley (Astros): Former Indians OF signed with the Astros for a deal reportedly for two years and $32 million.

Wilson Ramos (Mets): Gathering pieces, the Mets bring on the former Phillies C for a two-year, $19 million contract.

J.A. Happ (Yankees): The Yankees were able to keep their SP for a $34 million, two-year deal.

Nathan Eovaldi (Red Sox): The Red Sox keep their star SP for a deal reported to be upwards of $68 million for four years.

Andrew Miller (Cardinals): Former Indians reliever Andrew Miller agreed to join the Cardinals for two years at $25 million.

David Robertson (Phillies): Open salary space allowed the Phillies to build by bringing on the former Yankees reliever for $23 million over two year. Robertson will likely become the Phillies' closer in 2019.

Kelvin Herrera (White Sox): With a brief stint as a reliever for the Nationals, Herrera is joining the White Sox for two years with a deal worth $18 million.

DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): A lot of Machado to NYY rumors blew up in smoke when the Yankees added the stellar 2B from Colorado for a two-year, $24 million deal.

Daniel Murphy (Rockies): Continuing his leapfrogging across the NL, the former Cubs 2B joins the Cubs at two years for $24 million.



Important Offseason Dates



Wednesday, Feb. 13: Pitchers and catchers report for the Washington Nationals

Thursday, Feb. 14: First full-squad workout for Washington Nationals

Thursday, Feb. 21: First game of Spring Training takes place (Mariners vs. Athletics)

Friday, Feb. 22: First Grapefruit League game takes place (Phillies vs. Rays)







MORE NATIONALS NEWS: