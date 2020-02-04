The new spring training hats sure are something

New Era released its new spring training and batting practice hats for 2020 on Tuesday and they are… different.

They feature logos inside of logos. No, seriously. The outline of one logo is filled by the colors of an alternate logo. Some worked out well (see Toronto's). Most look a bit off.

The White Sox hat falls into the latter. It has the alternate batter logo that has been used as the spring training hat in recent years with the classic interlocking S-O-X logo on top of it.

It looks like someone at New Era forgot to turn off a layer on Photoshop.

The hat logos look like someone suddenly discovered that you Photoshop and similar programs allow you to have multiple layers. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) February 4, 2020





The Cubs one looks more normal, but is still strange overall. The alternate logo that features a walking cub has the traditional red and blue "Cubs" red and blue logo as the fill-in colors.

Chris Creamer has the full rundown on SportsLogos.net.

Nothing like weird hats to get you excited for Cactus League baseball, huh?





