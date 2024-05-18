Spring training closed for Huntsville football

May 17—HUNTSVILLE — With the summer workouts getting ready to start, Huntsville football took to the field to wrap up its spring season with a three-quarter scrimmage to give the players game action.

With the team divided up evenly, Huntsville put its skills to the test against each other to see

"Sometimes I don't feel like we have enough depth to split them in half, but this year I felt like we did. Both sides of the ball were halves, so overall it wasn't too bad," Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. "Both quarterbacks played pretty well. We got basically injury free this spring so that's about all we can ask for."

Leading the teams were quarterbacks Austin Taylor and Demarcus Williams for each of the squads. Williams led the green team and was dynamic and scored on its first couple of plays against the White team's defense.

Williams made strong plays all game to lead the green team, along with Trae'Shawn Brown in his backfield.

Taylor took his opportunities too. On his first drive, he helped lead the team down the field and got out of a third-and-long situation to avoid a three-and-out. Taylor's premiere back was David Brown, who broke onto the scene in the Class 5A playoffs, and a slew of receivers.

Defensively, Huntsville got to see Shiloh Jones lined up to face Brown and Jerious Singletary and he came through for a sack and a TFL to highlight his day.

But getting these reps was more about the guys on the bottom end fighting for more reps each week.

"It's about the opportunities. We got our young guys a bunch of reps today and this past Saturday. We are in good shape heading into the summer," Southern said. "Now it's about how well we do this summer."

With spring wrapped up, Huntsville gears up for its summer workouts and a handful of seven-on-seven football for the month of June. Huntsville will compete in a handful of tournaments to try and qualify for the state tournament.

Along with that, the Hornets will be allowed 32 summer workout sessions. They will have a strength and conditioning program that ends with an hour of skills workout.

"We will do a lot of 7-on-7 in the month of June. We will get 32 summer workouts and we will take advantage of every one of them," Southern said.

The Hornets summer program is slated to start June 3 and run throughout the summer.