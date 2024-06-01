Spring Swing Golf Classic raises funds for West Texas Rehab Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Spring Swing Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the West Texas Rehab Center, drew dozens of participants to San Angelo’s Quicksand Golf Course.

The event featured four-member teams, with entry fees and sponsorships contributing to the rehab center’s Equipment Wish List. Stacy Greaves, director of donor relations at WTRC, explained the purpose of the wish list. “We have a wish list so we can purchase things from the physical therapy or occupational therapy. Our speech therapist can go on there each month and put on some equipment they want so we can take equipment off of that list and purchase it for them,” Greaves said.

Regardless of their financial situation, hundreds of patients in West Texas can receive a variety of treatments from the WTRC, including hospice and outpatient physical therapy. The money earned from the competition will make it possible for the facility to keep providing its patients with the necessary supplies and assistance.

