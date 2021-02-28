Spring sports roundup: New Mexico softball team endures another disastrous day

Feb. 28—PHOENIX — Leadoff hitter Cameryn O'Grady tripled and belted a home run for New Mexico in its first game Saturday.

And that's about all the good that can be said for Lobo softball.

UNM fell 33-4 in five innings to No. 2 Oklahoma, then absorbed a 10-0, six-inning loss to host Grand Canyon to fall to 1-9 on the season.

The 33-4 score in the loss to Oklahoma is correct. The Sooners stroked 28 hits in just four innings against a quartet of New Mexico pitchers, who also walked 10 Sooner batters. Oklahoma scored seven runs in the first, third and fourth innings and 12 in the third.

Andrea Howard had two of UNM's four hits. Lobo starter Talia Hannapel took the loss, allowing 14 runs on 12 hits in her two innings.

UNM, which has been no-hit twice already this season, managed only two hits — one by O'Grady and another by Izabella Owen — in the loss to Grand Canyon. Emma Guindon went all six innings, with UNM as the home team, and took the loss.

The Lobos have a Sunday in Tempe, Arizona, vs. Arizona State to end the weekend.

* It was tough sledding for the New Mexico State softball team Saturday, which lost to No. 12 Kentucky (10-1) and to Florida International (11-5). The two losses drop the Aggies to 2-9 on the year.

The Aggies struggled in the field committing three errors against Kentucky and seven errors against FIU. Against Kentucky, the three errors led to seven Wildcat runs while the seven Aggie errors against FIU led to four Panther runs.

Against Kentucky, redshirt freshman Matalasi Faapito only allowed two earned runs in her two innings pitched to keep the Aggies in the game early. While the Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead, junior Kayla Bowen knocked in a run to get the Aggies on the board in the fourth inning before the Wildcats ripped off six runs in the fifth inning. The Aggies mustered just three hits against the Wildcats.

In game two, the Panthers capitalized off three Aggie errors to post a five-run second inning. The Aggies responded with two runs of their own when redshirt freshman Hailey Tanori doubled to score freshmen Jayleen Burton and Jillian Taylor. The Panthers would get one run back in the third inning, but the Aggies would once again respond with two runs thanks to a Panther error and a Burton sacrifice fly. Down 11-4, the Aggies tried to put together an incredible rally in the final inning, but they could only bring across one run off redshirt senior Nikki Butler's sacrifice fly.

Tanori was a bright spot for the Aggies, as she recorded three hits and two RBIs between the two games. Butler, Burton and Bowen also recorded RBIs for the Aggies.

NM State will be back in action bright and early Sunday morning, as they will face the Stetson Hatters at 8 a.m. The game can be streamed live on FloSoftball with a paid subscription.

BASEBALL: In Abilene, Texas, host Abilene Christian (5-1) battered five New Mexico State Aggie pitchers for 16 hits in a 15-9 win, dropping NMSU to 0-2. Brendon Rodriguez took the loss, allowing three unearned fourth-inning runs. Kevin Jimenez and Brandon Dieter each had two of NMSU's seven hits. The series finale is Sunday with righty Chris Jefferson pitching for NMSU.

—In Lawton, Okla., Eastern New Mexico fell 10-6 to Cameron University in Lone Star action. The Greyhounds were swept and fell to 1-7, 1-7. Cameron is 3-3.

WOMEN'S TENNIS: In El Paso, an early deficit for New Mexico State proved to be too much to overcome as the Aggies dropped a 4-3 non-conference match to UTSA at the El Paso Tennis and Swim Club. The Aggies fell behind 4-0, but the two teams agreed to continue play thereafter, and New Mexico State got singles wins from Harsha Challa at No. 1, Gavi Kalaga at No. 4 and Bella Nguyen at No. 5.

The Aggies (1-5) are back in action this coming Saturday in El Paso vs. Utah State.

WOMEN'S SOCCER: In Herriman, Utah, New Mexico State (2-5) managed only eight shots and fell 4-0 to Utah Valley. Next up for the Aggies is a game vs. Grand Canyon next Saturday in Phoenix.

CROSS COUNTRY: In Seattle, the New Mexico State women finished third out of six teams and the men ran sixth of eight at the WAC championships. Redshirt senior Corinne Hanson led the Aggies to their best finish since 2017 and was named first-team all-conference. Sophomore Emily Stutesman finished 11th and was named second-team All-WAC. With no regionals this year because of the pandemic, it likely was NMSU's final meet of the short season.