Spring sports roundup: Hanline, Lopez both net hat tricks in Danville win

Apr. 18—Justin Hanline and Martin Lopez each got hat tricks with three goals for Danville in beating Lawrence County 10-1 on Thursday in high school soccer.

Another Lopez brother, Ever Lopez, had a goal and an assist. Nic Whisenant, Bo Huff and Moises Parra finished with one goal each. Hanline had two assists, Eber Veracruz had an assist and Parra had an assist. Jojo Whisenant had five saves in goal.

—

Decatur boys 2, Cullman 0: On Thursday, Tyler McCormick scored first, and Martez Green added the second score. Decatur will end their season Friday at Austin.

—

Danville girls 2, Lawrence County 0: Angel Boston scored both goals for the Hawks on Thursday. Elisabeth Hand registered 14 saves.

—

Decatur 4, Cullman 2: On Friday, Bonnie Frost had two goals to lead Decatur past Cullman in high school girls soccer.

Leah South and Sy'Terius Nickerson had one goal each for the Red Raiders. Kacey Powell was in goal for the win.

—

Priceville girls 7, Elkmont 1: Anna Katherine Hopkins scored four goals for the Bulldogs (13-4, 8-0 in Class 4A-5A, Area 13) on Friday. Karli Wade scored twice, and Lillyan Bloodworth added one goal. Tori Staats had four saves. Priceville will host West Morgan in the first round of the playoffs Thursday at 6pm.

—

Elkmont boys 6, Priceville 3: On Friday, Elijah Hopkins, Levi Davis and Logan Treadway each scored a goal for Priceville.

—

Calhoun golf

The Calhoun Lady Warhawks played in the Regional Tournament, hosted by Snead State Community College on Thursday and Friday at Eagle's Nest Golf Course in Guntersville.

Calhoun finished in third place as a team out of five teams. Kaylee Bryant finished fifth out of 23 players. Morgan Moon tied for 10th.

The women play in Georgia Military College's tournament next Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will be played at The Club at Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville, Ga.