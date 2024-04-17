Spring Sports Injury Help With Ally Medical Emergency Room

We are well into the spring sports season, and that means our young athletes are pushing themselves in ways they likely did not during the colder months. Dr. Travis Sims joined Studio 512 from Ally Medical Emergency Room in Dripping Springs with tips on treating sports injuries.

There are several types of sports injuries that can happen–many of them we can’t see.

“We tend to see strains and sprains, fractures, concussions and tendonitis. It’s important to monitor any chance for potential injury, because something like a concussion may not be apparent immediately.”

There’s a handy acronym to help remember how to treat sports injuries. It’s as simple as RICE.

“RICE means rest, ice, compress and elevate. For ice, apply the ice or cold pack for 10 to 20 minutes, 3 or more times a day. After 48 to 72 hours, if swelling is gone, apply heat to the area that hurts. Do not apply ice or heat directly to the skin.”

Ally Medical has seven emergency rooms across the area. They are open 24/7 and have little to no wait. You can find a location near you at AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

