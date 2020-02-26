Spring recruiting will reveal more 2022 names to watch

With the ink still drying on the recently signed Letters of Intent from the Class of 2020, it must be time to refocus on the Class of 2021, right?

While we still have nearly 10 months before the Class of 2021 can sign an early Letter of Intent, many Power 5 football powers have already extended early scholarship offers to many of its 2021 targets. Next up? The Class of 2022 has already begun to see more recruiting attention and draw more and more early scholarship offers. Here are the Top 5 names from the Class of 2022 on multiple Power 5 recruiting radar screens this winter:

Nazareth Academy sophomore WR Tyler Morris (5-foot-11, 180 pounds)- Morris, who has been a varsity starter for the Road Runners and head coach Tim Racki since his freshman season, is already holding 13 FBS scholarship offers including early offers from the likes of Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern plus Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin. Morris has also drawn recruiting attention from programs across the country. Expect more offers to flow again this spring once college coaches are allowed back into schools starting on April 15th.

St. Rita wide receiver Kaleb Brown (5-foot-11, 185 pounds)- Brown, who was a huge part of the Mustangs 2019 Class 5A state title runner up offense is being recruited as a wide receiver. Brown is also holding multiple FBS level offers from the likes of Illinois, Iowa, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Notre Dame. Much like Tyler Morris, look for Kaleb Brown to add more Power 5 offers from outside of the Midwest beginning this spring.

Naperville Central wide receiver Reggie Fluerima (6-foot-2, 200 pounds)- Fleurima, who is the son of former Notre Dame DL Reggie Fleurima Sr. in the early 1990's, is also holding double digit offers this winter from the likes of Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Fluerima made a late January unofficial visit to Iowa and is certain to draw plenty of traffic in school this spring from schools from across the county.

Evanston running back Sebastian Cheeks (6-foot-2, 205 pounds)- Cheeks is a versatile athlete who no question passes the all important eyeball test. Cheeks has early offers so far from Wisconsin, Syracuse, Iowa State and Central Michigan and is drawing recruiting attention from FBS level nationwide. Cheeks is also an athlete recruit who can play several different positions at the college level.

DB Ahmad Robinson East St. Louis (6-foot-0, 177 pounds)- Robinson, who transferred into East St. Louis this semester after playing his 2019 sophomore season at Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis, has all the tools to develop into a high level name in the Class of 2022. Robinson, who has been impressive this winter at various showcase event, has already added an early offer from Indiana and is one of multiple Flyer underclassmen that will draw college coaches into school this spring by the busload.

Other Class of 2022 names on the rise?

Loyola Academy TE James Kyle (6-foot-5, 220 pounds)

Marist OL Deuce McGuire (6-foot-5, 280 pounds)

St. Rita OL Valen Erickson (6-foot-6, 280 pounds)

