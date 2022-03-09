Spring recruiting party: Updated list of prospects visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

After the recruiting dead period was lifted following the month of February, the Oregon Ducks have hit the ground running when trying to attract some of the best prospects in the nation and sell them on what Dan Lanning and Co. are starting in Eugene.

Last weekend, we saw a handful of incredibly talented players flock to Eugene to take both official and unofficial visits to Oregon, and on this second weekend in March, the Ducks are taking it much a notch.

The list of confirmed visitors is still growing, but already we can confidently say that it is among the biggest recruiting weekends of the spring for the Ducks, who will play host to a number of high-profile players in the 2022 class, as well as the 2023 and 2024 classes as well. On top of that, there is even an all-Pac-12 pass-rusher coming to town fresh off of his transfer from the UCLA Bruins.

So who can we expect to see in Eugene this weekend? Here is an updated list:

Former UCLA DE Mitchelle Agude

2 years of experience with UCLA Bruins

2nd-team All-Pac-12 in 2021

78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, and 6 forced fumbles in college career.

5-star OT Josh Conerly

No. 1 OT in 2022 class (No. 15 player overall)

Top unsigned offensive player left in 2022 class

Named top-6 of Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Michigan, and Miami.

Will take an official visit to USC at end of March.

5-star DL Lebbeus Overton

No. 5 DL in 2022 class (No. 18 overall)

Top unsigned DL in 2022 class.

Originally part of 2023 class, but reclassified after national signing day.

Named top-5 of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

Former Liberty DL Micaiah Overton

Older brother of Lebbeus Overton, who will transfer to whichever team his brother chooses as a package deal.

Played in just one game as a DT at Liberty in 2020 and 2021.

Former 3-star recruit from Bessemer Academy in Alabama.

5-star DL Jayden Wayne

No. 4 DL in 2023 class (No. 30 player overall)

Making the third visit to Oregon after coming to Eugene in January, and last year during the season for a game.

Listed top-10 of Georiga, Auburn, Michigan State, Texas, USC, Washington, Alabama, Miami, Florida, LSU, and Oregon.

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei

No. 1 DE in 2023 class (No. 5 player overall)

Making the second visit to Oregon this year after coming the weekend before national signing day.

The younger brother of Clemson starting QB DJ Uiagalelei.

has offers from the USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among numerous other top programs.

4-star LB Jaiden Ausberry

No. 5 LB in 2023 class (No. 47 player overall)

Did not list Oregon in top-10 last summer (Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame) but is taking an unofficial to Eugene, which is significant.

4-star QB Dylan Raiola

No. 3 QB in 2024 class (No. 44 player overall)

Considered “one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the country” according to On3.

Is considered “warm” on Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and USC.

Has a “Crystal Ball” to Georgia, according to 247Sports.

4-star TE Riley Williams

No. 4 tight end in 2023 class (No. 74 player overall)

Rated No. 1 player in state of Oregon (Central Catholic)

6-foot-6, 230 pounds

4-star WR Kyler Kasper

No. 18 WR in 2023 class (No. 120 overall)

No. 3 player in state of Arizona

Making second visit to Oregon in the past year

6-foot-5, 195 pounds

4-star CB Daylen Austin

No. 15 CB in 2023 class (No. 141 overall)

6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Unrated QB Darius Curry

2024 QB from Long Beach Poly (Same HS as Daylen Austin)

Has 9 D1 offers thus far, including Georgia, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, and Florida State

3-star DL My'Keil Gardner

No. 53 DL in 2023 class (No. 406 overall)

Holds offers from 20 D1 schools, including Oregon, USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, Texas, and others.

