Spring quarterback competitions, SEC’s new transfer portal rule & Big Ten lands a new commissioner

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the biggest quarterback battles that have been taking place during the spring practices for college football. However, kicking off today’s show: Dan gives his thoughts on the American transportation system compared to Europe’s after spending a week traversing countries overseas.

The biggest quarterback battle of the offseason is taking place at the University of Texas between Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and spring game standout Malik Murphy. The podcast discusses whether a good showing from Murphy would be enough to draw interest from other schools looking to add a starter over the summer. With the transfer portal opening up again, the SEC has a new rule prohibiting in-conference transfers past the month of January. The guys don’t agree with this decision as it would limit the amount of talent that stays within the conference.

The University of Georgia is looking to find their next starter to take over for Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs have good depth, but retaining that will be difficult to do with a sparse amount of playing time for backups.

Lane Kiffin showed everyone why he was deemed the portal king this past weekend as the quarterback room at Ole Miss was exceptional in their spring game. Between Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders & Walker Howard, Rebels fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Ohio State had a packed house to watch their spring game this weekend. College football legend Eddie Griffin was in attendance, taking handoffs again in front of the Buckeye faithful.

The Big Ten has finally landed their new commissioner in Tony Petitti. One of the former collaborators of the BCS is back in the college sports world and is ready to get to work after serving as the COO of Major League Baseball.

Lastly in news of the weird, New York City has named a rat czar to try and solve the city’s rat infestation problem once and for all.

1:00 Dan is back from Europe with a renewed love for train travel

8:48 Who had the best spring game out of the Texas quarterbacks?

19:06 The SEC implemented a new transfer portal rule

24:43 Can Georgia retain all of their quarterbacks?

36:43 Portal King Lane Kiffin had a successful Spring game

47:33 Tennessee’s quarterback room is loaded

48:48 Ohio State’s big spring game

50:55 The Big Ten has found their new commissioner

56:13 New York City has hired a rat Czar

