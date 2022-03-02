Spring Preview: Looking at the Alabama WR depth chart

One of the biggest strengths of the 2021 Alabama football team was the wide receiver position. But now the Tide must replace its top three targets from last season in Jameson Williams, John Metchie, and Slade Bolden.

The absence of Williams and Metchie was felt a bit prematurely in the national championship game against Georgia when Metchie missed the entire contest and Williams went down early with an ACL injury and the Alabama offense fell stagnant.

Talent is not the question in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has recruited the wide receiver position as well as anyone in the country over the past several years. The question is whether or not that talent can translate to on-the-field production for reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

Alabama is not only returning several young players, but coach Nick Saban was also able to grab arguably the best wide receiver in the transfer portal in former Georgia Bulldog Jermaine Burton.

Burton brings plenty of talent and experience but will be asked to carry the load for the first time in his career. A young player must step up and it starts this spring.

Let’s take a look at the wide receiver depth in Tuscaloosa.

Jermaine Burton, Junior

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Burton’s talent and SEC experience will make him a solid No. 1 option for Bryce Young.

Agiye Hall, Sophomore

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hall is perhaps the most naturally gifted receiver on the roster. He was thrown to the fire as a freshman in the national championship game and had both his ups and his downs. This spring could prove to be the turning point in Hall’s career.

Ja'Corey Brooks, Sophomore

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Brooks was starting to find his stride late in his true freshman campaign. His length and athleticism will make him a tough matchup. With improved route running, Brooks could become a force in the SEC.

JoJo Earle, Sophomore

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Earle saw plenty of action early on during his freshman season but an injury sidelines the speedster for most of the back end of the season. Now that he is fully healthy, Earle could make some noise for Alabama this spring.

Story continues

Christian Leary, Sophomore

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Leary saw action periodically during his freshman season, but his development out wide was slightly halted after moving to running back midseason due to all the injuries at running back. If Leary can get a full spring at wide receiver, he should see plenty of action.

Traeshon Holden, Junior

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Holden is a guy that could surprise some people this spring. He isn’t an overly athletic player but seems to do all the little things right. And we all know that is something Nick Saban loves.

Thaiu Jones-Bell, Redshirt Junior

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Jones-Bell is an intriguing guy. He plays with great speed and quickness but has not been able to climb his way up the depth chart just yet. This should be an interesting spring for him.

Early Enrollees Kendrick Law and Aaron Anderson

Captain Shreve’s Kendrick Law Jr. makes a move on Union Parish’s Dorien Henderson during Friday’s game at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Kendrick Law and Aaron Anderson are a pair of early enrollees for the Tide that could also push for some action this spring. Anderson is a sure bet to play wide receiver and Law is projected as either a running back or wide receiver. We won’t know for sure until spring practice has started.

[listicle id=47517]

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1