Spring Preview: A look at the Auburn quarterback battle

For the second straight season, Auburn will have a spring quarterback competition.

Auburn has five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and to varying degrees, each can make an argument as to why they should win the job. Adding even more credence to this being a wide-open battle, Auburn has added three quarterbacks this offseason in Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner.

This will be an interesting battle to watch and without an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach, this race could change depending on who is hired.

The sooner that the Bryan Harsin situation is finally put to rest the team can move forward towards the spring. They also have to address plenty of coaching positions such as who is calling the plays and what offense they will run.

Before any of that is addressed, we preview the quarterbacks.

TJ Finley

AP Photo/Butch Dill

T.J. Finley, who transferred from LSU ahead of last season, started the final three games for Auburn last year after Bo Nix went down with an ankle injury. In those three starts, Finley completed 53 of 95 passes (55.8%) for 552 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt, four touchdowns and an interception.

The highlight of his season was Finley leading a 98-yard drive to beat Georgia State.

Zach Calzada

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The other quarterback with SEC starting experience is Calzada, who transferred from Texas A&M this offseason.

Calzada started 10 games for the Aggies and most notably threw for three-touchdowns in a win over Alabama. In total, he completed 184 of 328 passes (56.1%) for 2,185 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With his experience, it is hard to imagine Calzada transferring in to sit and not being the frontrunner for the starting job.

While Finley and Calzada have experience, the next group offers something that excites fans: unproven potential.

Dematrius Davis

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The group is led by four-star 2021 recruit Dematrius Davis, who had a storied high school career in Texas. Davis ended last season as Finley’s backup but did not see the field.

Story continues

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Another offseason addition for Auburn was Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, a former four-star recruit from Hoover, Alabama who did not play for the Ducks in two seasons.

Holden Geriner

Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final contender is Holden Geriner, a former four-star recruit and the No. 18 quarterback in the 2022 class. Geriner is the first high school quarterback that Harsin had a full season to evaluate and choose as his guy. However, Geriner is the youngest of the group and least experienced.

The Quarterback Rankings

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at a potential depth chart ahead of spring.

Zach Calzada, junior T.J. Finley, junior Dematrius Davis, redshirt freshman Robby Ashford, sophomore Holden Geriner, true freshman

1

1