Spring Preview: A look at the Alabama quarterback depth chart

The 2021 campaign didn’t end the way that the Crimson Tide was hoping for. Alabama is gearing up for another run at the College Football Playoffs, led by star quarterback Bryce Young.

Young will have new weapons with Brian Robinson Jr, Jameson Williams, and John Metchie all heading to the NFL.

Young will have former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton as well as the return of JoJo Earle and Ja’Corey Brooks. Former Georgia Tech running back Jamyr Gibbs is set to replace Robinson.

The offense will be led by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien, who returns for his second year in Tuscaloosa.

The quarterback situation is pretty similar to last year’s team. We break down the group as part of our spring preview series.

Bryce Young, Junior

The defending Heisman Trophy winner will be looking to go for two. Bryce Young led the Power Five in yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47).

Jalen Milroe, Redshirt Freshman

Milroe returns for another year as the primary backup to Young. The former four-star quarterback saw action in four games. He threw for 41 yards and one score on seven pass attempts. Milroe added another 57 yards rushing.

Ty Simpson, Freshman

Five-star signee Ty Simpson joins the quarterback room. He was the No. 3 rated QB behind Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman. He will likely see limited playing time in 2022.

Quarterback Departures

These three quarterbacks from the 2021 roster opted to leave through the transfer portal.

Paul Tyson: Transferred to Arizona State

Braxton Barker: Entered the portal on Jan. 12, 2022

Stone Hollenbach: Transferred to Western Michigan

Alabama QB depth chart

Bryce Young Jalen Milroe Ty Simpson

