Spring practice period ends with Orange and Blue Game

(WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema’s most significant takeaway after the team’s spring game was an opportunity to show growth, and it all starts with the quarterback.

Luke Altmyer showed fans and media that he is the clear-cut starter for the 2024 season, with Donovan Leary as the backup. Both made plays on Saturday.

With two guys sidelined with injuries, Aidan Laughery and Josh McCray carried the load in the backfield and flashed in their time on the field, with Laughery scoring twice.

After the starters got their work in, the second and third-string players got plenty of opportunity in the second half.

Between now and when players return to practice in the summer, Illinois’s coaching staff is focused on solidifying the roster. Coach Bielema said he will hold individual meetings with players over the next three days and that he expects to add four to five more players by the time fall ball rolls around.

