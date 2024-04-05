Spring practice has NMMI football feeling optimistic

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Junior College National Champions in 2021, the New Mexico Military Institute Football team is coming off of a 6-6 season in 2023. The team is currently participating in spring practices and they are feeling optimistic about returning to their winning ways this next season. “You know, the standard is the standard and the standard here now is win championships,” said NMMI Head Football Coach Kurt Taufa’asau.

NMMI will wrap up spring practice with their spring practices with their annual spring game on Saturday, April 13. New Mexico players are looking to make their mark this spring, and their hard work is shining through. “We are used to the grind and NMMI they call it the grindhouse and they don’t call it that for nothing. So, we are used to it and we persevere and push through”, said NMMI Linebacker / Volcano Vista graduate Nathan Wallin.

“You know, having these guys be kind of like the backbone of what we are trying to build is huge. The coaches did a good job of bringing in more local talent that is coming in the fall, in addition to what we already had and that’s what we want to keep doing”, said Coach Taufa’asau.

The local players at NMMI definitely play with a chip on their shoulder and Volcano Vista product, Elliot Paskett Bell is a prime example of that. This 2nd year QB is currently taking first-team snaps for the Broncos this spring and he is excited for another season. “It’s pretty similar to the offense that we ran at Volcano Vista, so that’s why I feel like I am excelling right now and I am really excited to showcase what I think I can do this next season and really prove the world wrong about me”, said Elliot Paskett Bell.

Making it to the division one ranks is the goal for every player at the Juco level, and Taos native and NMMI tight end, Noah Armijo is a guy that has a strong chance. 6″5 and 250 LBS, Armijo was named 1st Team All-Conference in 2023, and that was after only playing 4 games due to injury. Armijo has high hopes for this next season and his future in the sport.

“Yeah, Power 5 for sure. I think I can get any school if I put my mind to it. I just have to go out there and perform and stay healthy really”, said Noah Armijo.

“You know, I will back him up man he is a power 5 talent. He is just flying under the radar and hopefully we will get someone that is going to believe in him, because that’s all you need”, said Coach Taufa’asau.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.