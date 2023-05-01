With spring practice done, what five areas could Rutgers football target in the transfer portal?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Following Saturday’s ‘Scarlet-White Game’ to conclude spring practice, the status of the Rutgers football roster heading into the summer is a bit clearer. There are upgrades that are needed for sure, and areas where Rutgers will surely be active in the transfer portal.

What was evident from the spring game, even with some bad weather, is that the defense is solid and that the offense has the potential to be improved this fall. There is more depth and young talent in head coach Greg Schiano’s pipeline than at any point in this four-year rebuild.

But, Rutgers needs some help, with Schiano acknowledging after the game that the Scarlet Knights will look to be active in the transfer portal.

What are the positions of need for Rutgers football heading into this crucial period of the transfer portal?

5. Quarterback

Why it makes sense: Rutgers doesn’t necessarily need a starting quarterback to come in and compete (unless, of course, if Bo Nix wants a new challenge on a different coast). But there are only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and that is a scary level of depth considering that only two (Evan Simon, Gavin Wimsatt) have started a game at the college level.

Rutgers lost two quarterbacks to injury for significant portions of the 2022 season. The idea that a young scholarship roster could provide instant depth isn’t far-fetched.

Why it doesn’t make sense: Head coach Greg Schiano is high on Ajani Sheppard, a true freshman who has a very high ceiling. Any quarterback who came in would either need to take on a mentorship role for Simon and Wimsatt (ala Noah Vedral) or be a young quarterback who is willing to learn and develop in the system. Not too many young quarterbacks want to sit for a couple of seasons which would be the case here.

Who could fit: There probably isn’t one, truth be told.

4. Defensive tackle

Why it makes sense: It isn’t a pressing need, but any Big Ten team in the midst of a rebuild needs size and strength in the interior of their defensive line. And while Rutgers has made gains in the strength department thanks to Jay Butler’s conditioning program, there is still the need to add some bulk and bite to the defensive line.

Why it doesn’t make sense: With open scholarships likely at a premium, this probably isn’t a pressing need. The addition of Isaiah Iton from Ole Miss is a big help.

Who could fit: If Rutgers decided to go after anyone, it likely would be Twyone Malone, a former four-star recruit from Bergen Catholic. But that doesn’t seem likely. Malone is not currently a target for Rutgers after entering the transfer portal in April.

3. Tight end

Why it makes sense: There is very little proven depth at the position after Johnny Langan, the Van Wilder of Rutgers football. Langan is a strong Big Ten tight end who has the potential to make an NFL roster someday. But the rest of the tight end room is lacking in terms of Power Five experience.

A tight end via the transfer portal who adds length for the vertical passing game is key.

Why it doesn’t make sense: If Rutgers can only add three or four players due to the scholarship count, then the tight end position is likely to be left out. But getting one tight end to come in should be a priority. There also aren’t a ton of experienced tight ends in the market currently, meaning that Rutgers may not be able to find an immediate plug and play option.

Who could fit: A player like Elijah Brown is the mold of what Rutgers could be eyeing up here. Brown is a former four-star in the class of 2022 who committed to Alabama but didn’t play last season. At 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds, he has the build to be a Big Ten tight end. Brown, from Ohio, wasn’t recruited out of high school by Rutgers but his upside is the kind that the Scarlet Knights could eye in the portal.

2. Wide receiver

Why it makes sense: After losing their top three wide receivers from last year, Rutgers needs not only depth here but also starting quality. If this offense is going to be effective at a Big Ten level, then one wide receiver must be added.

Rutgers made a strong addition already at wide receiver this offseason in Naseim Brantley, who has top 10 potential in the Big Ten. But one more wide receiver is a big must for the group.

Why it doesn’t make sense: It makes sense, it really does. Now, Rutgers shouldn’t reach and just add anyone. And the cultural fit must be there, as Schiano noted following Saturday’s spring game. But Rutgers should be able to find at least one fit who can make solid contributions on the field.

Of course, that is easier to write than actually do.

Who could fit: Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning has some Big Ten experience and would step into the Rutgers two-deep with two years of eligibility remaining (25 catches, 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns in three seasons with the Wolverines).

Another name, Lorenzo Styles,

1. Offensive line

Why it makes sense: So this might be a cheat as Rutgers clearly needs two positions along the offensive line with a guard and a tackle the top priorities of the spring. Even if Rutgers were to add just one solid offensive lineman in the transfer portal, it would be a big help.

There is some encouraging talent on the line from the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes. But Rutgers needs to find two bridge players to let those players come along and continue to develop.

Also, Rutgers now has a legitimate offensive line coach in Pat Flaherty, who has two decades of NFL coaching experience (and two Super Bowl rings as well).

Why it doesn’t make sense: There is no reason that if Rutgers can’t land a quality offensive lineman (or two), that they shouldn’t. If there is an improvement out there that wants to come to Rutgers, then the Scarlet Knights need to make it happen.

Who makes sense: A player like Nishad Strother, who entered the transfer portal late last week, could make sense. Strother has NFL potential and size (6-foot-3, 326 pounds) with three seasons of starting experience at East Carolina. He is inconsistent, but all the tools are there.

Another player who could fit is Jalen Klemm. A former U.S. Army All-American, Klemm entered the transfer portal from Kansas State after a redshirt season. He needs to add size but the former Mars, PA standout might want to play closer to home.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire