Spring postseason tracker: What's next for area schools

May 8—The baseball and soccer postseasons are already under way, and softball isn't far behind. Several Chronicle teams are still alive, and a few have already even clinched state berths.

As the playoffs roll on, this article will be updated with who's through to state, who's still alive, and what's next for area teams.

Most recently updated after May 8 games.

Baseball

2A

State tickets punched: W.F. West

Still alive: Tumwater

With its win over Ridgefield in the district semifinals, W.F. West is through to the state tournament and the district title game. The Bearcats will face Columbia River on Saturday.

Tumwater lost its semifinal to Columbia River, and the T-Birds will take on R.A. Long in a winner-to-state elimination game on Saturday.

All remaining 2A District 4 Tournament games will be at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

1A

State tickets punched: Tenino

Tenino is heading back to state for the second straight year, as the Beavers defeated King's Way Christian and La Center on its way to the 1A District 4 Championship Game.

The Beavers will take on Seton Catholic on Saturday in Castle Rock, and a win would give them their first district title since 2016.

It's the third time the two schools have met in the postseason this season, as the Cougars defeated the Beavers in a football crossover in December and in the boys basketball district title game in February.

2B

State tickets punched: Adna

Still alive: Napavine, Toledo

After a thrilling walk-off win over Napavine in the district semifinals, the Adna Pirates are going back to state. It'll be a familiar foe for the Pirates in the district title game, as they'll take on Zach Swanson and the Toutle Lake Ducks.

The district title game will be at Napavine at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Tigers fall to the lower bracket, where they'll take on Toledo, which bounced back from a quarterfinal loss against Ilwaco to top Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in an elimination game.

The winner of Napavine vs. Toledo will advance to the third-place game and clinch a state tournament berth. The loser's season will be over.

That matchup is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Adna.

1B

Still alive: Mossyrock

Mossyrock is set to take on Naselle in the 1B District 4 Championship Game on Thursday at Toledo, and the winner will clinch a state berth.

The loser will have to play a "glue-in" crossover game against the fourth-place finisher from the District 1/2/3 Tournament. The winner of that game, which is set for Saturday at Shelton, will earn a state tournament berth, while the loser's season will be over.

Soccer

2A

Still alive: Centralia, W.F. West, Tumwater

All three area teams that made the 2A District 4 Tournament will be playing in winner-to-state elimination games on Thursday.

Centralia bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to R.A. Long to defeat Hudson's Bay in an elimination game, while Tumwater and W.F. West both lost in the semifinals.

Tumwater will host Centralia at 7 p.m., while W.F. West will host Hockinson at 6 p.m.

Softball

With about a few days left in the regular season, some softball district playoff brackets have not been officially set, but we're deep enough in the season to have a good idea of which teams will be playing postseason softball.

2A

Clinched playoff spot: W.F. West, Tumwater

Still alive: Rochester, Centralia

W.F. West and Tumwater have been the class of the EvCo all season long, and both are sitting comfortably atop the standings.

Rochester and Centarlia are currently sitting at No. 4 and No. 5, and the winner of their matchup on Wednesday will likely earn the No. 4 seed and advance to the district pigtail game.

2B

Clinched playoff spot: Adna, Toledo, Onalaska, Napavine, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Still alive: Rainier, Winlock

Adna, Toledo, Onalaska, and Napavine currently make up the top-4 in the C2BL, and PWV is currently sitting in second in the P2BL. All five of those teams will be playing in the district tournament.

Rainier will likely join them, as a win in either of their last two games against Toutle Lake and Winlock would clinch a spot.

Winlock needs to beat Rainier and Napavine, and it would need Kalama to lose its finale against Adna.

1B

Still alive: Mossyrock

This playoff bracket is set, and Mossyrock is the No. 1 seed. The Vikings will host Wishkah Valley in a winner-to-state semifinal on Monday, May 13.

A win would put them through to state and into the district title game against either Taholah or Naselle. That game is set for Thursday, May 16 at Montesano.