Spring-only rankings for 2022 in men’s college golf
College golf consists of a fall and spring season. The ranking below uses only tournaments from the spring season.
Vanderbilt, with only one head-to-head loss all spring, easily ranks No. 1 in the spring-only rankings. The Commodores lost to Georgia by four shots, finishing second at the Linger Longer Invitational in March.
Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, the chart below shows each team’s performance only in the spring season as the men’s regional play is set to begin Monday, May 16 and end Wednesday, May 18. The best three teams from the spring not in NCAA Regional play, you ask? That’d be California, Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati (SOS: Strength of schedule).
Spring-only rankings
Rank
Team
Rating
Tournaments
SOS
Won
Lost
Tie
1
Vanderbilt
68.66
6
25
95
1
0
2
Oklahoma
69.02
6
2
65
6
0
3
Oklahoma State
69.03
8
14
94
15
0
4
Florida
69.15
6
7
66
8
0
5
Washington
69.33
7
36
97
9
0
6
Texas
69.34
7
11
71
21
0
7
Pepperdine
69.44
8
15
90
22
2
8
Texas Tech
69.55
7
9
82
19
1
9
Georgia Tech
69.57
6
10
72
16
1
10
Arizona State
69.58
7
12
73
19
2
11
Georgia
69.73
6
1
52
19
1
12
North Carolina
69.85
6
8
60
23
0
13
Notre Dame
69.94
6
39
65
13
1
14
Auburn
70.03
7
29
73
25
0
15
Florida State
70.06
7
26
78
20
1
16
LSU
70.06
7
31
82
27
2
17
Texas A&M
70.16
7
33
67
28
2
18
Arkansas
70.16
6
5
49
28
1
19
Illinois
70.23
7
61
76
16
1
20
Wake Forest
70.36
6
3
43
24
0
21
Georgia Southern
70.36
6
63
64
13
1
22
Tennessee
70.41
7
16
65
28
0
23
New Mexico
70.47
8
27
70
33
4
24
Clemson
70.51
7
13
43
33
2
25
South Carolina
70.53
6
38
55
21
4
26
Florida Gulf Coast
70.61
7
68
65
27
1
27
NC State
70.70
6
23
44
23
7
28
North Florida
70.71
8
62
78
21
1
29
Purdue
70.72
5
45
36
24
0
30
East Tennessee State
70.73
6
53
45
20
4
31
Charlotte
70.76
8
83
79
26
0
32
Ohio State
70.78
7
89
60
25
0
33
BYU
70.79
7
67
79
24
1
34
Stanford
70.79
6
18
65
38
1
35
Duke
70.80
6
24
42
28
3
36
Arizona
70.80
6
22
47
34
1
37
Missouri
70.81
5
60
47
19
4
38
Houston
70.83
7
48
59
29
3
39
Mississippi
70.85
7
30
67
33
0
40
Oregon
70.86
7
54
86
31
0
41
San Diego State
70.88
7
34
62
47
1
42
Charleston
70.91
6
72
44
24
3
43
Louisville
70.98
6
17
37
35
3
44
Liberty
70.99
8
59
68
36
1
45
South Florida
70.99
7
35
55
36
1
46
SMU
71.01
6
20
58
36
2
47
Nevada
71.06
6
107
89
14
3
48
Alabama
71.17
5
6
29
39
0
49
Utah
71.27
6
76
52
29
1
50
Mississippi State
71.28
7
51
62
34
2
51
Colorado State
71.31
7
52
64
42
5
52
Little Rock
71.31
6
84
65
21
4
53
Kansas
71.31
6
108
74
21
1
54
Northwestern
71.32
6
47
63
38
1
55
San Diego
71.36
7
49
61
50
2
56
Virginia
71.36
7
46
54
37
0
57
UAB
71.39
8
77
73
32
5
58
Iowa
71.43
6
43
35
34
1
59
Boise State
71.48
6
111
62
26
2
60
Baylor
71.51
6
28
34
43
0
61
Oregon State
71.52
7
55
64
44
5
62
Kentucky
71.52
6
40
38
38
0
63
California
71.53
7
37
52
54
3
64
Florida Atlantic
71.53
6
119
60
27
3
65
Cincinnati
71.54
7
79
49
30
0
66
Michigan State
71.61
6
82
48
17
0
67
UC Davis
71.61
7
80
73
49
4
68
Long Beach State
71.62
7
118
93
36
1
69
Middle Tennessee Sta
71.64
6
128
62
23
3
70
Kansas State
71.64
6
64
57
25
0
71
North Texas
71.64
7
58
50
52
4
72
UCLA
71.68
8
19
43
86
0
73
Loyola Marymount
71.73
7
71
64
43
2
74
UNCW
71.73
7
136
68
28
1
75
Southern Mississippi
71.73
6
124
58
30
1
76
TCU
71.78
6
44
45
62
2
77
West Virginia
71.79
6
32
30
45
2
78
San Francisco
71.80
6
42
35
57
2
79
UNCG
71.95
6
117
51
28
0
80
Louisiana Tech
71.95
7
87
58
40
4
81
Southern California
71.98
7
4
24
70
0
82
Fresno State
72.00
6
127
74
23
3
83
UCF
72.01
6
41
31
47
0
84
Kent State
72.01
7
69
36
47
3
85
San Jose State
72.04
7
50
38
63
3
86
Virginia Tech
72.06
6
65
37
37
1
87
Penn State
72.10
6
74
36
41
2
88
South Alabama
72.10
6
100
41
41
1
89
Jacksonville
72.16
7
94
43
50
2
90
Wisconsin
72.17
5
57
23
43
0
91
UNLV
72.18
7
21
38
64
2
92
Indiana
72.19
5
90
27
33
0
93
ULM
72.20
5
104
36
34
2
94
Marquette
72.21
6
131
34
33
2
95
Furman
72.21
6
109
41
36
0
96
Wright State
72.23
7
240
78
9
0
97
Sam Houston State
72.29
7
121
48
35
1
98
Wyoming
72.30
6
78
40
50
4
99
Washington State
72.31
5
92
38
41
1
100
VCU
72.36
6
157
57
14
1
101
Iowa State
72.37
7
56
44
62
4
102
Arkansas State
72.38
6
81
32
52
2
103
Grand Canyon
72.43
7
137
58
40
3
104
Colorado
72.48
5
73
33
60
2
105
Memphis
72.48
6
66
26
55
1
106
Toledo
72.53
6
95
31
39
3
107
UTSA
72.53
7
97
60
49
1
108
Seton Hall
72.56
7
209
89
9
1
109
Southern Illinois
72.63
6
211
54
10
2
110
SE Louisiana
72.64
5
223
48
5
0
111
Coastal Carolina
72.64
6
70
22
54
2
112
Santa Clara
72.71
8
75
38
76
1
113
Texas State
72.75
6
132
40
42
0
114
Lamar
72.76
7
140
56
41
4
115
Rutgers
72.76
6
114
34
55
1
116
Davidson
72.77
6
141
38
33
1
117
Denver
72.77
6
123
38
63
0
118
Oral Roberts
72.78
7
216
69
24
2
119
Lipscomb
72.79
7
88
29
67
3
120
Augusta University
72.81
6
98
29
41
2
121
ECU
72.82
7
110
30
51
2
122
Saint Mary’s-CA
72.84
8
96
36
77
1
123
James Madison
72.87
6
139
39
36
1
124
Wofford
72.95
6
143
49
44
1
125
Troy
72.96
6
208
55
17
1
126
Abilene Christian
72.98
7
148
70
43
2
127
Francis Marion
73.00
6
158
47
26
0
128
New Mexico State
73.02
8
125
52
65
4
129
Campbell
73.02
6
130
31
47
1
130
Appalachian State
73.04
6
161
51
33
1
131
Wichita State
73.05
5
153
43
31
1
132
Minnesota
73.05
5
85
19
46
2
133
Seattle Univ.
73.05
7
144
49
48
2
134
Rice
73.06
8
102
33
63
2
135
Louisiana
73.09
7
91
25
71
2
136
Texas-Arlington
73.12
6
150
66
32
1
137
Utah Valley
73.12
7
155
51
49
4
138
Elon
73.19
6
166
49
26
0
139
Michigan
73.21
7
86
28
65
5
140
Sacramento State
73.25
7
185
62
36
3
141
UC Irvine
73.26
7
138
41
57
4
142
Maryland
73.26
5
106
24
36
0
143
Creighton
73.26
5
182
60
21
0
144
Nebraska
73.30
5
112
25
40
0
145
Georgia State
73.32
6
105
28
50
2
146
Chattanooga
73.38
6
99
20
52
0
147
Jacksonville State
73.39
7
147
32
41
1
148
UTEP
73.40
6
120
30
62
1
149
Eastern Michigan
73.41
7
146
48
45
3
150
Mercer
73.46
6
133
41
44
1
151
Illinois State
73.46
7
135
31
54
4
152
Cal State Fullerton
73.46
7
149
40
64
1
153
Drexel
73.48
6
205
53
34
1
154
Radford
73.50
6
191
55
27
2
155
Oakland University
73.50
6
197
41
31
2
156
Richmond
73.50
7
171
37
39
1
157
Western Carolina
73.53
7
167
59
46
3
158
North Dakota State
73.58
6
228
35
28
0
159
Dayton
73.62
6
169
43
35
2
160
Valparaiso
73.64
7
235
59
29
1
161
Gonzaga
73.64
5
162
32
42
1
162
Cal Poly
73.75
7
126
20
85
0
163
Northern Illinois
73.76
5
113
10
45
2
164
Connecticut
73.76
6
198
48
34
1
165
Cal State Northridge
73.80
7
181
45
46
2
166
South Dakota State
73.81
6
188
41
34
1
167
Gardner-Webb
73.94
6
174
33
38
0
168
High Point
73.96
5
152
22
35
0
169
Ball State
73.96
6
134
23
56
1
170
Utah State
73.97
5
154
28
43
1
171
New Orleans
74.02
5
220
31
21
1
172
Charleston Southern
74.03
5
177
29
31
1
173
George Mason
74.04
7
196
55
37
0
174
Idaho
74.06
6
151
29
48
1
175
North Alabama
74.07
6
189
39
39
2
176
Temple
74.08
7
178
39
41
0
177
California Baptist
74.08
6
173
43
46
1
178
Incarnate Word
74.08
7
218
46
40
0
179
Princeton
74.08
4
186
22
34
1
180
Miami-Ohio
74.12
7
129
20
75
2
181
Boston College
74.15
5
115
19
54
3
182
UC San Diego
74.16
7
156
28
66
0
183
Old Dominion
74.17
6
183
33
46
2
184
Weber State
74.19
7
200
48
41
2
185
Rhode Island
74.23
6
280
56
18
1
186
Marshall
74.24
6
187
37
42
1
187
Western Kentucky
74.26
5
101
7
59
2
188
Pacific
74.30
6
103
25
68
1
189
Yale
74.31
5
210
32
19
1
190
Tennessee Tech
74.33
5
268
37
20
0
191
Youngstown State
74.44
6
254
37
28
2
192
Loyola-Maryland
74.44
6
184
32
42
1
193
Delaware
74.45
6
202
37
44
4
194
Long Island Univ.
74.49
6
246
39
23
2
195
Kansas City
74.53
5
160
22
50
1
196
Columbia
74.58
6
222
35
29
0
197
Sacred Heart
74.60
6
291
48
9
1
198
Kennesaw State
74.60
6
93
14
70
0
199
Towson
74.62
6
234
42
26
4
200
Georgetown
74.62
5
207
26
28
1
201
Presbyterian College
74.62
5
164
18
44
1
202
Drake
74.67
6
195
37
54
0
203
UTRGV
74.67
6
179
31
59
1
204
Northern Colorado
74.69
6
163
28
58
1
205
St. John’s
74.71
4
231
28
15
2
206
Dixie State
74.72
6
170
22
57
0
207
Rider
74.75
5
272
47
15
4
208
Morehead State
74.78
6
239
40
30
2
209
Samford
74.78
6
168
30
54
2
210
UC Santa Barbara
74.80
7
165
25
68
2
211
Winthrop
74.81
5
190
30
45
1
212
Nicholls State
74.84
5
206
22
34
2
213
Belmont
74.85
5
233
24
32
3
214
Tennessee-Martin
74.88
6
244
43
31
1
215
Eastern Kentucky
74.93
7
193
32
47
3
216
George Washington
74.94
6
192
22
62
2
217
Bellarmine
74.99
8
219
47
52
0
218
Fort Wayne
75.04
7
281
38
17
2
219
Stetson
75.04
8
265
52
31
0
220
Harvard
75.05
3
252
24
14
0
221
Army West Point
75.08
5
180
15
38
1
222
Hawaii
75.10
6
116
15
74
0
223
Bucknell
75.11
6
260
56
23
2
224
Loyola-Chicago
75.12
5
203
27
40
2
225
Lafayette
75.13
6
267
57
23
1
226
Bowling Green
75.14
5
142
11
51
1
227
Siena
75.15
6
275
41
38
3
228
Dartmouth
75.22
7
212
28
58
1
229
William & Mary
75.22
5
214
19
38
0
230
Cleveland State
75.24
6
230
31
43
2
231
Villanova
75.27
6
245
39
38
1
232
USC Upstate
75.32
5
145
9
61
0
233
Missouri State
75.34
6
227
36
39
0
234
Stephen F. Austin
75.40
6
199
14
56
1
235
UC Riverside
75.41
6
172
11
60
0
236
Houston Baptist
75.46
6
176
15
54
0
237
Northern Iowa
75.47
5
243
24
21
0
238
IUPUI
75.51
5
215
19
36
1
239
Longwood
75.52
5
225
20
33
0
240
Xavier
75.59
6
221
17
46
1
241
SIU Edwardsville
75.62
5
217
17
52
1
242
Butler
75.68
6
229
26
41
0
243
Central Arkansas
75.71
6
201
22
53
0
244
DePaul
75.74
5
194
13
54
0
245
Iona
75.79
8
287
50
42
6
246
Robert Morris
75.90
5
276
35
29
5
247
Austin Peay
75.91
4
213
16
35
1
248
Fairfield
75.93
8
289
44
35
3
249
Ohio
75.94
6
204
13
61
4
250
Northern Kentucky
75.95
5
249
22
29
0
251
Fairleigh Dickinson
75.99
4
257
14
23
3
252
Murray State
76.00
5
248
19
43
0
253
Hartford
76.01
6
241
13
47
0
254
St. Bonaventure
76.08
6
237
15
51
0
255
Air Force
76.10
5
122
17
48
0
256
Omaha
76.15
6
224
19
57
1
257
Cornell
76.22
4
255
20
25
3
258
Monmouth
76.24
5
292
33
29
0
259
Texas Southern
76.25
5
295
20
9
0
260
Southern Utah
76.25
6
175
7
79
0
261
St. Thomas
76.27
5
250
12
25
0
262
Bryant
76.37
7
286
25
25
3
263
Binghamton
76.44
6
269
18
46
0
264
Colgate
76.51
6
270
27
37
5
265
Florida A&M
76.54
6
279
15
44
2
266
La Salle
76.64
6
271
10
47
1
267
Lehigh
76.67
5
251
17
40
2
268
South Dakota
76.67
7
238
20
60
1
269
Chicago State
76.83
5
266
15
27
1
270
Western Illinois
76.86
7
264
21
44
1
271
Pennsylvania
76.89
5
242
8
45
1
272
Navy
77.05
4
159
5
48
0
273
Evansville
77.16
7
285
16
36
1
274
Mount St. Mary’s
77.16
5
278
28
37
1
275
Howard
77.23
4
261
8
38
4
276
Bradley
77.24
5
236
6
37
0
277
Holy Cross
77.31
7
259
12
77
1
278
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
77.40
5
294
12
23
0
279
Alabama State
77.42
4
298
10
12
0
280
Green Bay
77.65
5
253
7
42
1
281
Saint Joseph’s
77.67
6
232
7
64
2
282
Fordham
77.90
4
256
6
44
1
283
North Carolina A&T
77.91
5
293
12
32
0
284
Prairie View A&M
77.99
6
262
3
44
0
285
Saint Peter’s
78.09
4
290
11
33
0
286
St. Francis-PA
78.23
5
263
9
39
1
287
Detroit
78.28
5
247
8
45
0
288
North Dakota
78.45
5
226
3
51
0
289
Niagara
78.55
5
277
6
43
1
290
Canisius
78.74
3
284
3
27
0
291
Eastern Illinois
78.99
6
273
4
43
0
292
Hofstra
79.23
6
258
4
51
0
293
NC Central
79.75
5
296
9
28
1
294
Manhattan
80.07
7
282
3
64
0
295
Alabama A&M
80.31
6
288
4
49
0
296
Tennessee State
80.31
4
283
2
37
0
297
Wagner
81.30
3
274
0
30
0
298
MD Eastern Shore
81.31
5
297
0
31
0