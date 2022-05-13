Spring-only rankings for 2022 in men’s college golf

Lance Ringler
·15 min read

College golf consists of a fall and spring season. The ranking below uses only tournaments from the spring season.

Vanderbilt, with only one head-to-head loss all spring, easily ranks No. 1 in the spring-only rankings. The Commodores lost to Georgia by four shots, finishing second at the Linger Longer Invitational in March.

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, the chart below shows each team’s performance only in the spring season as the men’s regional play is set to begin Monday, May 16 and end Wednesday, May 18. The best three teams from the spring not in NCAA Regional play, you ask? That’d be California, Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati (SOS: Strength of schedule).

Spring-only rankings

Rank

Team

Rating

Tournaments

SOS

Won

Lost

Tie

1

Vanderbilt

68.66

6

25

95

1

0

2

Oklahoma

69.02

6

2

65

6

0

3

Oklahoma State

69.03

8

14

94

15

0

4

Florida

69.15

6

7

66

8

0

5

Washington

69.33

7

36

97

9

0

6

Texas

69.34

7

11

71

21

0

7

Pepperdine

69.44

8

15

90

22

2

8

Texas Tech

69.55

7

9

82

19

1

9

Georgia Tech

69.57

6

10

72

16

1

10

Arizona State

69.58

7

12

73

19

2

11

Georgia

69.73

6

1

52

19

1

12

North Carolina

69.85

6

8

60

23

0

13

Notre Dame

69.94

6

39

65

13

1

14

Auburn

70.03

7

29

73

25

0

15

Florida State

70.06

7

26

78

20

1

16

LSU

70.06

7

31

82

27

2

17

Texas A&M

70.16

7

33

67

28

2

18

Arkansas

70.16

6

5

49

28

1

19

Illinois

70.23

7

61

76

16

1

20

Wake Forest

70.36

6

3

43

24

0

21

Georgia Southern

70.36

6

63

64

13

1

22

Tennessee

70.41

7

16

65

28

0

23

New Mexico

70.47

8

27

70

33

4

24

Clemson

70.51

7

13

43

33

2

25

South Carolina

70.53

6

38

55

21

4

26

Florida Gulf Coast

70.61

7

68

65

27

1

27

NC State

70.70

6

23

44

23

7

28

North Florida

70.71

8

62

78

21

1

29

Purdue

70.72

5

45

36

24

0

30

East Tennessee State

70.73

6

53

45

20

4

31

Charlotte

70.76

8

83

79

26

0

32

Ohio State

70.78

7

89

60

25

0

33

BYU

70.79

7

67

79

24

1

34

Stanford

70.79

6

18

65

38

1

35

Duke

70.80

6

24

42

28

3

36

Arizona

70.80

6

22

47

34

1

37

Missouri

70.81

5

60

47

19

4

38

Houston

70.83

7

48

59

29

3

39

Mississippi

70.85

7

30

67

33

0

40

Oregon

70.86

7

54

86

31

0

41

San Diego State

70.88

7

34

62

47

1

42

Charleston

70.91

6

72

44

24

3

43

Louisville

70.98

6

17

37

35

3

44

Liberty

70.99

8

59

68

36

1

45

South Florida

70.99

7

35

55

36

1

46

SMU

71.01

6

20

58

36

2

47

Nevada

71.06

6

107

89

14

3

48

Alabama

71.17

5

6

29

39

0

49

Utah

71.27

6

76

52

29

1

50

Mississippi State

71.28

7

51

62

34

2

51

Colorado State

71.31

7

52

64

42

5

52

Little Rock

71.31

6

84

65

21

4

53

Kansas

71.31

6

108

74

21

1

54

Northwestern

71.32

6

47

63

38

1

55

San Diego

71.36

7

49

61

50

2

56

Virginia

71.36

7

46

54

37

0

57

UAB

71.39

8

77

73

32

5

58

Iowa

71.43

6

43

35

34

1

59

Boise State

71.48

6

111

62

26

2

60

Baylor

71.51

6

28

34

43

0

61

Oregon State

71.52

7

55

64

44

5

62

Kentucky

71.52

6

40

38

38

0

63

California

71.53

7

37

52

54

3

64

Florida Atlantic

71.53

6

119

60

27

3

65

Cincinnati

71.54

7

79

49

30

0

66

Michigan State

71.61

6

82

48

17

0

67

UC Davis

71.61

7

80

73

49

4

68

Long Beach State

71.62

7

118

93

36

1

69

Middle Tennessee Sta

71.64

6

128

62

23

3

70

Kansas State

71.64

6

64

57

25

0

71

North Texas

71.64

7

58

50

52

4

72

UCLA

71.68

8

19

43

86

0

73

Loyola Marymount

71.73

7

71

64

43

2

74

UNCW

71.73

7

136

68

28

1

75

Southern Mississippi

71.73

6

124

58

30

1

76

TCU

71.78

6

44

45

62

2

77

West Virginia

71.79

6

32

30

45

2

78

San Francisco

71.80

6

42

35

57

2

79

UNCG

71.95

6

117

51

28

0

80

Louisiana Tech

71.95

7

87

58

40

4

81

Southern California

71.98

7

4

24

70

0

82

Fresno State

72.00

6

127

74

23

3

83

UCF

72.01

6

41

31

47

0

84

Kent State

72.01

7

69

36

47

3

85

San Jose State

72.04

7

50

38

63

3

86

Virginia Tech

72.06

6

65

37

37

1

87

Penn State

72.10

6

74

36

41

2

88

South Alabama

72.10

6

100

41

41

1

89

Jacksonville

72.16

7

94

43

50

2

90

Wisconsin

72.17

5

57

23

43

0

91

UNLV

72.18

7

21

38

64

2

92

Indiana

72.19

5

90

27

33

0

93

ULM

72.20

5

104

36

34

2

94

Marquette

72.21

6

131

34

33

2

95

Furman

72.21

6

109

41

36

0

96

Wright State

72.23

7

240

78

9

0

97

Sam Houston State

72.29

7

121

48

35

1

98

Wyoming

72.30

6

78

40

50

4

99

Washington State

72.31

5

92

38

41

1

100

VCU

72.36

6

157

57

14

1

101

Iowa State

72.37

7

56

44

62

4

102

Arkansas State

72.38

6

81

32

52

2

103

Grand Canyon

72.43

7

137

58

40

3

104

Colorado

72.48

5

73

33

60

2

105

Memphis

72.48

6

66

26

55

1

106

Toledo

72.53

6

95

31

39

3

107

UTSA

72.53

7

97

60

49

1

108

Seton Hall

72.56

7

209

89

9

1

109

Southern Illinois

72.63

6

211

54

10

2

110

SE Louisiana

72.64

5

223

48

5

0

111

Coastal Carolina

72.64

6

70

22

54

2

112

Santa Clara

72.71

8

75

38

76

1

113

Texas State

72.75

6

132

40

42

0

114

Lamar

72.76

7

140

56

41

4

115

Rutgers

72.76

6

114

34

55

1

116

Davidson

72.77

6

141

38

33

1

117

Denver

72.77

6

123

38

63

0

118

Oral Roberts

72.78

7

216

69

24

2

119

Lipscomb

72.79

7

88

29

67

3

120

Augusta University

72.81

6

98

29

41

2

121

ECU

72.82

7

110

30

51

2

122

Saint Mary’s-CA

72.84

8

96

36

77

1

123

James Madison

72.87

6

139

39

36

1

124

Wofford

72.95

6

143

49

44

1

125

Troy

72.96

6

208

55

17

1

126

Abilene Christian

72.98

7

148

70

43

2

127

Francis Marion

73.00

6

158

47

26

0

128

New Mexico State

73.02

8

125

52

65

4

129

Campbell

73.02

6

130

31

47

1

130

Appalachian State

73.04

6

161

51

33

1

131

Wichita State

73.05

5

153

43

31

1

132

Minnesota

73.05

5

85

19

46

2

133

Seattle Univ.

73.05

7

144

49

48

2

134

Rice

73.06

8

102

33

63

2

135

Louisiana

73.09

7

91

25

71

2

136

Texas-Arlington

73.12

6

150

66

32

1

137

Utah Valley

73.12

7

155

51

49

4

138

Elon

73.19

6

166

49

26

0

139

Michigan

73.21

7

86

28

65

5

140

Sacramento State

73.25

7

185

62

36

3

141

UC Irvine

73.26

7

138

41

57

4

142

Maryland

73.26

5

106

24

36

0

143

Creighton

73.26

5

182

60

21

0

144

Nebraska

73.30

5

112

25

40

0

145

Georgia State

73.32

6

105

28

50

2

146

Chattanooga

73.38

6

99

20

52

0

147

Jacksonville State

73.39

7

147

32

41

1

148

UTEP

73.40

6

120

30

62

1

149

Eastern Michigan

73.41

7

146

48

45

3

150

Mercer

73.46

6

133

41

44

1

151

Illinois State

73.46

7

135

31

54

4

152

Cal State Fullerton

73.46

7

149

40

64

1

153

Drexel

73.48

6

205

53

34

1

154

Radford

73.50

6

191

55

27

2

155

Oakland University

73.50

6

197

41

31

2

156

Richmond

73.50

7

171

37

39

1

157

Western Carolina

73.53

7

167

59

46

3

158

North Dakota State

73.58

6

228

35

28

0

159

Dayton

73.62

6

169

43

35

2

160

Valparaiso

73.64

7

235

59

29

1

161

Gonzaga

73.64

5

162

32

42

1

162

Cal Poly

73.75

7

126

20

85

0

163

Northern Illinois

73.76

5

113

10

45

2

164

Connecticut

73.76

6

198

48

34

1

165

Cal State Northridge

73.80

7

181

45

46

2

166

South Dakota State

73.81

6

188

41

34

1

167

Gardner-Webb

73.94

6

174

33

38

0

168

High Point

73.96

5

152

22

35

0

169

Ball State

73.96

6

134

23

56

1

170

Utah State

73.97

5

154

28

43

1

171

New Orleans

74.02

5

220

31

21

1

172

Charleston Southern

74.03

5

177

29

31

1

173

George Mason

74.04

7

196

55

37

0

174

Idaho

74.06

6

151

29

48

1

175

North Alabama

74.07

6

189

39

39

2

176

Temple

74.08

7

178

39

41

0

177

California Baptist

74.08

6

173

43

46

1

178

Incarnate Word

74.08

7

218

46

40

0

179

Princeton

74.08

4

186

22

34

1

180

Miami-Ohio

74.12

7

129

20

75

2

181

Boston College

74.15

5

115

19

54

3

182

UC San Diego

74.16

7

156

28

66

0

183

Old Dominion

74.17

6

183

33

46

2

184

Weber State

74.19

7

200

48

41

2

185

Rhode Island

74.23

6

280

56

18

1

186

Marshall

74.24

6

187

37

42

1

187

Western Kentucky

74.26

5

101

7

59

2

188

Pacific

74.30

6

103

25

68

1

189

Yale

74.31

5

210

32

19

1

190

Tennessee Tech

74.33

5

268

37

20

0

191

Youngstown State

74.44

6

254

37

28

2

192

Loyola-Maryland

74.44

6

184

32

42

1

193

Delaware

74.45

6

202

37

44

4

194

Long Island Univ.

74.49

6

246

39

23

2

195

Kansas City

74.53

5

160

22

50

1

196

Columbia

74.58

6

222

35

29

0

197

Sacred Heart

74.60

6

291

48

9

1

198

Kennesaw State

74.60

6

93

14

70

0

199

Towson

74.62

6

234

42

26

4

200

Georgetown

74.62

5

207

26

28

1

201

Presbyterian College

74.62

5

164

18

44

1

202

Drake

74.67

6

195

37

54

0

203

UTRGV

74.67

6

179

31

59

1

204

Northern Colorado

74.69

6

163

28

58

1

205

St. John’s

74.71

4

231

28

15

2

206

Dixie State

74.72

6

170

22

57

0

207

Rider

74.75

5

272

47

15

4

208

Morehead State

74.78

6

239

40

30

2

209

Samford

74.78

6

168

30

54

2

210

UC Santa Barbara

74.80

7

165

25

68

2

211

Winthrop

74.81

5

190

30

45

1

212

Nicholls State

74.84

5

206

22

34

2

213

Belmont

74.85

5

233

24

32

3

214

Tennessee-Martin

74.88

6

244

43

31

1

215

Eastern Kentucky

74.93

7

193

32

47

3

216

George Washington

74.94

6

192

22

62

2

217

Bellarmine

74.99

8

219

47

52

0

218

Fort Wayne

75.04

7

281

38

17

2

219

Stetson

75.04

8

265

52

31

0

220

Harvard

75.05

3

252

24

14

0

221

Army West Point

75.08

5

180

15

38

1

222

Hawaii

75.10

6

116

15

74

0

223

Bucknell

75.11

6

260

56

23

2

224

Loyola-Chicago

75.12

5

203

27

40

2

225

Lafayette

75.13

6

267

57

23

1

226

Bowling Green

75.14

5

142

11

51

1

227

Siena

75.15

6

275

41

38

3

228

Dartmouth

75.22

7

212

28

58

1

229

William & Mary

75.22

5

214

19

38

0

230

Cleveland State

75.24

6

230

31

43

2

231

Villanova

75.27

6

245

39

38

1

232

USC Upstate

75.32

5

145

9

61

0

233

Missouri State

75.34

6

227

36

39

0

234

Stephen F. Austin

75.40

6

199

14

56

1

235

UC Riverside

75.41

6

172

11

60

0

236

Houston Baptist

75.46

6

176

15

54

0

237

Northern Iowa

75.47

5

243

24

21

0

238

IUPUI

75.51

5

215

19

36

1

239

Longwood

75.52

5

225

20

33

0

240

Xavier

75.59

6

221

17

46

1

241

SIU Edwardsville

75.62

5

217

17

52

1

242

Butler

75.68

6

229

26

41

0

243

Central Arkansas

75.71

6

201

22

53

0

244

DePaul

75.74

5

194

13

54

0

245

Iona

75.79

8

287

50

42

6

246

Robert Morris

75.90

5

276

35

29

5

247

Austin Peay

75.91

4

213

16

35

1

248

Fairfield

75.93

8

289

44

35

3

249

Ohio

75.94

6

204

13

61

4

250

Northern Kentucky

75.95

5

249

22

29

0

251

Fairleigh Dickinson

75.99

4

257

14

23

3

252

Murray State

76.00

5

248

19

43

0

253

Hartford

76.01

6

241

13

47

0

254

St. Bonaventure

76.08

6

237

15

51

0

255

Air Force

76.10

5

122

17

48

0

256

Omaha

76.15

6

224

19

57

1

257

Cornell

76.22

4

255

20

25

3

258

Monmouth

76.24

5

292

33

29

0

259

Texas Southern

76.25

5

295

20

9

0

260

Southern Utah

76.25

6

175

7

79

0

261

St. Thomas

76.27

5

250

12

25

0

262

Bryant

76.37

7

286

25

25

3

263

Binghamton

76.44

6

269

18

46

0

264

Colgate

76.51

6

270

27

37

5

265

Florida A&M

76.54

6

279

15

44

2

266

La Salle

76.64

6

271

10

47

1

267

Lehigh

76.67

5

251

17

40

2

268

South Dakota

76.67

7

238

20

60

1

269

Chicago State

76.83

5

266

15

27

1

270

Western Illinois

76.86

7

264

21

44

1

271

Pennsylvania

76.89

5

242

8

45

1

272

Navy

77.05

4

159

5

48

0

273

Evansville

77.16

7

285

16

36

1

274

Mount St. Mary’s

77.16

5

278

28

37

1

275

Howard

77.23

4

261

8

38

4

276

Bradley

77.24

5

236

6

37

0

277

Holy Cross

77.31

7

259

12

77

1

278

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

77.40

5

294

12

23

0

279

Alabama State

77.42

4

298

10

12

0

280

Green Bay

77.65

5

253

7

42

1

281

Saint Joseph’s

77.67

6

232

7

64

2

282

Fordham

77.90

4

256

6

44

1

283

North Carolina A&T

77.91

5

293

12

32

0

284

Prairie View A&M

77.99

6

262

3

44

0

285

Saint Peter’s

78.09

4

290

11

33

0

286

St. Francis-PA

78.23

5

263

9

39

1

287

Detroit

78.28

5

247

8

45

0

288

North Dakota

78.45

5

226

3

51

0

289

Niagara

78.55

5

277

6

43

1

290

Canisius

78.74

3

284

3

27

0

291

Eastern Illinois

78.99

6

273

4

43

0

292

Hofstra

79.23

6

258

4

51

0

293

NC Central

79.75

5

296

9

28

1

294

Manhattan

80.07

7

282

3

64

0

295

Alabama A&M

80.31

6

288

4

49

0

296

Tennessee State

80.31

4

283

2

37

0

297

Wagner

81.30

3

274

0

30

0

298

MD Eastern Shore

81.31

5

297

0

31

0

