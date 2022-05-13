Spring-only rankings for 2022 in men’s college golf

College golf consists of a fall and spring season. The ranking below uses only tournaments from the spring season.

Vanderbilt, with only one head-to-head loss all spring, easily ranks No. 1 in the spring-only rankings. The Commodores lost to Georgia by four shots, finishing second at the Linger Longer Invitational in March.

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, the chart below shows each team’s performance only in the spring season as the men’s regional play is set to begin Monday, May 16 and end Wednesday, May 18. The best three teams from the spring not in NCAA Regional play, you ask? That’d be California, Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati (SOS: Strength of schedule).

Spring-only rankings