The Spring League: Drew Richmond released and signs with new team

The Spring League enters Week 2 of its season on Saturday.

Former Vol offensive lineman Drew Richmond played for head coach Hal Mumme and the Linemen team in Week 1.

Mumme served as head coach at Kentucky from 1997-2000 in the Southeastern Conference. In 2020, he was offensive coordinator for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

Ahead of Week 2, Richmond was released by the Linemen and signed with the Conquerors.

The Conquerors will play the Alphas Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. FOX will televise the matchup.

🚨 NORTH DIVISION TRANSACTIONS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/S1eL8UxV5r — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) May 15, 2021

Richmond played for the Vols from 2015-18, appearing in 28 contests.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman was a graduate transfer to USC in 2019.

He appeared in 12 games for the Trojans.