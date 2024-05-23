Spring Hill shuts Salado out 5-0 in Regional Semifinal Game One

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) — The Spring Hill Panthers took care of business Wednesday afternoon in Corsicana, as they shut the Salado Eagles out 5-0 in Game One of their Regional Semifinal series.

Game Two will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday back in Corsicana, and Game Three will follow right afterward if needed.

