Spring Hill’s historic season ends with 3-2 extra-inning loss to Calallen in state semi

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Spring Hill Panthers battled their way to the program’s first state baseball tournament appearance, and that fight continued in their state semifinal matchup.

The Panthers squared off against the Calallen Wildcats in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair.

The game would go into extra innings, and in the bottom of the 8th, Calallen was able to get a run across, to beat Spring Hill 3-2.

It was a tough ending, to what will always be a historic run for Spring Hill baseball.

