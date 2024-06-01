Spring Hill baseball headed to state for the first time in program history

CRANDALL, Texas (KETK) — For the first time in program history, the Spring Hill baseball team is headed to state.

The Panthers completed their 4A regional final sweep of defending state champion China Spring with a 4-2 win over the Cougars in game two Friday in Crandall.

Spring Hill’s Landon Bartell pitched a complete game to power the Panthers past China Spring.

Spring Hill will play in the 4A state semifinals Wednesday, June 5th at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

The Panthers opponent is to be determined and they’ll play at either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.

The 4A state championship game is set for Thursday, June 6th at 6 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

