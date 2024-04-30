Spring football returns. What is the 2024 schedule for Manatee County high schools?

High school football’s spring season is underway.

Monday was the first day teams around the state could practice, albeit without pads. The first contact practices are scheduled for Saturday, May 4.

Practices culminate in a spring football game.

Here’s a look at the spring game schedule for Manatee County programs in the Florida High School Athletic Association:

Thursday, May 16

Manatee vs. Ocala Vanguard

Bradenton Christian at Bayshore

Parrish Community at Seminole Osceola

Palmetto vs. Port Charlotte

Friday, May 17

Southeast at St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins

Braden River at St. Petersburg Boca Ciega

Lakewood Ranch at Lakeland George Jenkins