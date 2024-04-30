Spring football returns. What is the 2024 schedule for Manatee County high schools?
High school football’s spring season is underway.
Monday was the first day teams around the state could practice, albeit without pads. The first contact practices are scheduled for Saturday, May 4.
Practices culminate in a spring football game.
Here’s a look at the spring game schedule for Manatee County programs in the Florida High School Athletic Association:
Thursday, May 16
Manatee vs. Ocala Vanguard
Bradenton Christian at Bayshore
Parrish Community at Seminole Osceola
Palmetto vs. Port Charlotte
Friday, May 17
Southeast at St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins
Braden River at St. Petersburg Boca Ciega
Lakewood Ranch at Lakeland George Jenkins