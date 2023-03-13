Spring Football Questions: Which defensive transfer has quickest impact?

When Dan Lanning was hired after leading an all-time defensive unit at Georgia, it was assumed the Ducks would enjoy similar success.

And while Oregon might still achieve that success, it didn’t happen right away in 2022. Instead of feeling sorry for himself, like any good coach, Lanning went to work.

He focused his recruiting on the defensive side of the ball which will pay dividends in future seasons. But for 2023, Lanning was able to go into the transfer portal and sign superior talent that is going to make an impact on the Oregon program right away.

On the offensive side, he signed two linemen, Ajani Cornelius from Rhode Island and Junior Angilau from Texas, as receiver Traeshon Holden from Alabama. But it’s the defensive transfers that we’re going to take a closer look at here and how much of an impact they’ll make in 2023.

Here are our candidates for who could potentially see the biggest early-impact this year.

EDGE Jordan Burch (from South Carolina)

Jordan Burch was wanted by everybody when he came out of high school as one of the top recruits in the country. He spurned Georgia and Alabama to stay in-state and play for the Gamecocks.

But after three good, but not great, seasons at South Carolina, Burch decided a change needed to be made and Oregon was the answer. Having an SEC quality pass rusher will enhance the Duck defensive line immensely and drawing offensive linemen off of Brandon Dorlus is bad news for opposing quarterbacks.

Career stats

34 games

105 tackles

12.5 tackles for loss

4.5 sacks

Safety Evan Williams (from Fresno State)

Out goes one Williams and another Williams immediately follows.

Evan Williams is the little brother of former Oregon safety Bennett Williams and the Ducks hope for similar production. Evan Williams played three seasons with Fresno State and was a second-team all-Mountain West selection in 2022. He was a first-team selection in 2021, but he missed a few games last season. Williams has the kind of talent to be Oregon’s starting safety right away, but he’ll have competition, which is a plus for everyone.

Career stats:

32 games

179 tackles, 128 solo

8.5 tackles for loss

4 interceptions

LB Jestin Jacobs from Iowa

It was a hit, but not a completely unexpected hit, when linebacker Noah Sewell declared for the NFL draft. Lanning seemingly has found Sewell’s short-term replacement in former Iowa Hawkeye Jestin Jacobs.

He was injured for the majority of the 2022 season, but in the season before, Jacobs 53 tackles and an interception. Seemingly healthy now, paired up with Keith Brown and Jeffrey Bassa, the Ducks could have one of the best linebacker groups around.

Career stats:

21 games

63 tackles, 37 solo

1 interception

CB Khyree Jackson from Alabama

Signing someone who has played in the national championship game is always a good thing and that’s the kind of resume former Alabama corner Khyree Jackson brings to Eugene.

That title game was against Georgia, so Lanning saw Jackson up close and obviously liked what he saw. Once a top junior college player, Jackson never found consistent playing time under Nick Saban. At Oregon, he’ll have a better chance to see the field more often.

Career stats:

21 games

14 tackles

2 passes defended

Connor Soelle from Arizona State

Oregon lost its offensive coordinator to the Sun Devils, so the Ducks took their best special teams player. He was also in rotation at linebacker and Soelle could play a similar role in Eugene.

Career stats:

30 games

52 tackles, 24 solo

1 forced fumble

DB Tysheem Johnson from Ole Miss

Tysheem Johnson has a chance to come into Spring Football and turn some heads. The former Ole Miss Rebel was on the All-Freshman SEC team in 2021 and had a better year in 2022. He’ll definitely need to beat out some tough competition to be a starter, but Johnson has the talent to beat out players one wouldn’t expect. He’s one to keep an eye on this spring and the 2023 season.

Career stats:

26 games

125 tackles, 56 solo

8 tackles for loss

1 interception

