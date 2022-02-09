Spring Football: Projecting the running back rotation

It is no secret that Auburn’s running backs are the strength of the offense heading into the 2022 season.

The Tigers get both of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter back from last season and they should each have a key role in the offense. While there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding which quarterback will hand them the ball, both Bigsby and Hunter are capable of creating explosive plays and carrying an offense for a stretch.

The loss of Shaun Shivers to Indiana hurts and means that one of the running backs will need to take a step forward as a pass catcher, especially considering the unproven wide receiver group.

Regardless of who the Tigers end up hiring to run the offence, Bigsby and Hunter should be a major part of the offense as the rest of the offence settles into their new roles.

Here is a look at the full rotation at running back.

Tank Bigsby

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bigsby may not have had the sophomore season that many expected, but he can be one of the top running backs in the country and is undoubtedly Auburn’s best offensive player. Getting him to return to Auburn for his junior season was a massive win for Cadillac Williams and the rest of the coaching staff.

Despite his struggles, Bigsby still rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries. Also, pinning his struggles on him is unfair with how important good offensive line play is the running game, something Auburn lacked last season. There were also several stretches in the season where he touched the ball few times, something that can not happen again.

Getting Bigsby to produce at the level he did his freshman season is incredibly important for the offense and will go a long way in determining how the unit performs.

Jarquez Hunter

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Hunter was one of Auburn’s breakout player’s last season. The true freshman rushed for 593 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries. That was the ninth most among Auburn freshman tailbacks and earned him a spot on the SEC all-freshman team.

Story continues

Hunter showed his potential as an explosive playmaker, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and had a 94-yard touchdown run. His production slowed down as the season went on but that is to be expected for a freshman in the SEC, especially at running back.

With the departure of Shivers and more time in Auburn’s strength and conditioning program, Hunter should have a bigger role in 2022 and will look to be more consistent backing up Bigsby.

Jordon Ingram

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jordon Ingram only carries last season came in a blowout of Alabama State.

However, with the departure of Shivers has a chance to become Auburn’s No. 3 running back. Ingram has potential as a pass catcher but will have to hold off a talented freshman to become a contributor.

Damari Alston

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

He may have yet to play a snap for Auburn, but Damari Alston is already a fan favorite. The four-star running back in Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class was a vocal recruiter for the Tigers and is coming off a senior season where he averaged 8.2 yards per carry.

Alston will be a key player for Auburn at running back at some point in the future, but his opportunities may be limited this season.

The Running Back Ranking

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Tank Bigsby, junior Jarquez Hunter, sophomore Jordon Ingram, sophomore Damari Alston, true freshman

1

1