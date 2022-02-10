Spring Football Preview: Projecting an unproven receiver group

No unit on the offensive side of the ball has been hit harder this offseason than the wide receiver room for Auburn.

The Tigers knew they were losing Demetris Robertson after his senior season, but Kobe Hudson, Caylin Newton, Elijah Canion and Ja’Varrius Johnson all entered the transfer portal.

These departures mean Auburn must replace 105 receptions, 1,420 yards and 10 touchdowns from last years group, which struggles were well documented.

It will be up to wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to help develop the receivers on the roster into solid targets for whoever wins the quarterback job. Here is a look at the wide receivers on the roster who will look to take advantage of the open opportunities.

Shedrick Jackson

Shedrick Jackson took a step forward for Auburn last season and his return for his extra season is a massive boost to this group. Jackson hauled in 40 catches for 527 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson also continued to block well for Auburn on the perimeter, making him one of the Tigers most complete receivers. He will be counted on to be a leader for the rest of the receivers on the roster, who have very little experience.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Behind Jackson, Malcolm Johnson Jr. is Auburn’s most experienced receiver. He caught six passes for 81 yards and one touchdown in his second year at Auburn.

Remember, Johnson is still young after he skipped his senior season to enroll in Auburn 2020. With his top-end speed Johnson has the chance to help stretch the field for Auburn, something they lacked last season.

Ze'Vian Capers

The final receiver on Auburn’s roster who has caught a collegiate pass in Ze’Vian Capers. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Capers caught six passes for 54 yards last season and gives Auburn a bigger-bodied target at receiver.

Inexperienced Targets

Behind that group, Auburn has just three more receivers on campus with Tar’varish Dawson, J.J. Evans and Jay Fair having yet to catch a pass.

Dawson saw the field twice as a true freshman but did not catch a pass. A dynamic athlete, Dawson was expected to see the field more last season but an injury in the preseason changed that.

Evans has not seen the field in two seasons at Auburn but was highly thought of when he arrived on campus.

Fair, who is an early enrollee, has elite speed and could become a big play threat for Auburn. He averaged 19.4 yards per catch as a senior with 13 touchdowns.

Not on Campus

2021 signees Omari Kelly and Camden Brown are set to join Auburn this summer and will not be playing in spring practice.

Depth Chart

Projecting any depth chart is challenging, but without an offensive coordinator this scheme could clearly change. With that being said, here is an attempt.

Starters

Shedrick Jackson, super senior

Ze’Vian Capers, junior

Malcolm Johnson Jr., junior

Backups

Tar’varish Dawson, redshirt freshman

Jay Fair, true freshman

J.J. Evans, sophomore

Not on Campus

Omari Kelly, true freshman

Camden Brown, true freshman

