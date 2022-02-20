Spring Football Preview: Projecting the cornerbacks

The final positional review comes with cornerbacks.

It is rare that a position group can lose its top player to the NFL and still be the strongest on the team, but that looks to be true for the Auburn cornerback room.

Auburn will be without one of the best corners in college football a season ago in Roger McCreary, but Auburn has made a habit of replacing their top corner and not a step.

The past couple seasons and they once again have a player ready to take over in Jaylin Simpson.

Simpson is clearly the top corner on the team, but Auburn has several solid candidates for the other corner spot, here is a look at the group ahead of spring practices.

Jaylin Simpson

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson has looked like the next elite corner for the Auburn defense when he is on the field. Unfortunately, he has battled several injuries over his career. Despite this, he is clearly Auburn’s top corner and I coming off a strong season, making 27 tackles, deflecting three passes, and picking off another one.

He has All-SEC potential and will be looking to follow McCreary into the NFL.

Nehemiah Pritchett

Shanna Lockwood/ AU Athletics

After spending most of his time as an outside corner, Nehemiah Pritchett was moved to nickel last season and played well. It will be interesting to see if the coaching staff keeps him inside or moves him back outside. Either way, he brings experience and will have a chance to make a significant impact as a senior.

Ro Torrence

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Ro Torrence appeared in 10 games last season and was the team’s fourth corner. With the departures, he has a chance to move up the depth chart and content for a starting spot. He is another player who could be moved inside to nickel. He made five tackles and forced one fumble last season and will likely have a bigger role regardless of if he is the second starter.

Donovan Kauffman

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Following Derek Mason from Vanderbilt, Donovan Kauffman played both nickel and safety for Auburn last season. He appeared in all 13 games for Auburn, making 34 tackles, two TFLs, one sack, intercepted one pass, and forced three fumbles.

He brings value with his versatility and spring practice will likely show if the coaching staff plans to keep moving him between the two positions or want him to focus on just one.

A.D. Diamond

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After not seeing the field as a true freshman A.D. Diamond will be worth watching in spring. Like most young players, he needed to add weight and strength and spring will be a great chance to see how far he has come. Auburn has done a great job turning three-star recruits into great players and Diamond hopes to continue that trend.

Newcomers

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Zac Etheridge did an outstanding job of adding talent to the secondary to make up for the departures.

It started with landing the No. 1 JUCO corner Keionte Scott. Auburn added another experienced player in Oregon transfer DJ James. They then added four-star corners JD Rhym and Austin Ausberry.

By adding a mixture of high school recruits and experienced players they made sure to add players who can help right away and those who will help for years to come, something you have to do when building a roster.

James will have a chance to make an immediate impact. The former Oregon Duck was a starter last season and made two interceptions to go with 46 tackles. He will be hard pressed to pass Simpson on the depth chart, but he has a great shot to start with him.

Rhym was Auburn’s second-highest rated signee in the 2022 class and as an early enrollee will participate in spring practices. He has the ideal framed for a corner at 6-foot-1, 180-pounds and can help in run support as well as provide coverage. He is an important player for the future of the cornerback room and should contribute as a freshman.

Scott and Ausberry will not arrive until the summer, but both will have a chance to make an immediate impact when they do.

Depth Chart

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has added some serious talent to this group along with returning experience and this should be a strength of the defense.

Starter

Jaylin Simpson, junior

Ro Torrence, junior

A.D. Diamond, redshirt freshman

Starter

DJ James, senior

Nehemiah Pritchett, senior

JD Rhym, true freshman

Nickelback

Nehemiah Pritchett, senior

Donovan Kauffman, sophomore

Not on campus

Keionte Scott, sophomore

Austin Ausberry, true freshman

