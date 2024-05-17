Spring football: Pensacola's large senior class, coach Wade McKinney looking to rebuild

Players from the Pensacola football team said this is the most excited they’ve been about starting a football season.

Under first-year head coach Wade McKinney, they’ve noticed a difference in the program – even during spring practices. Practices are fast-paced, more intense, and players want to keep working for constant improvement.

“Everybody is competing,” rising senior Thaddarius Witherspoon said. “They all want to be great.”

The soon-to-be senior class is a large one for the Tigers. There were 15 juniors last season that previous coaches said were extremely talented. Now, they’re the players trying to turn things around for Pensacola, which hasn’t posted more than one win in a season since 2018.

The Tigers went 0-10 last year.

Pensacola High School football coach Wade McKinney works with his players on Monday, May 6, 2024, as the Tigers prepare for the upcoming Spring football game.

“This team, we want it more. We’re making each other better. It’s like a family out here,” Witherspoon said.

“Iron sharpens iron,” A.G. Floyd added.

McKinney, with that large class coming in as seniors, said they’ve been “buying in” to what the new coaching staff is trying to promote at Pensacola.

“Everybody’s all in, and that’s what it’s going to take down here to rebuild this thing,” McKinney said.

And what McKinney is trying to promote is a culture shift.

“We’ve come out here and have had good energy. There a lot of kids excited about playing football,” McKinney said. “Being dependable, showing up, being accountable. … Showing up every day to practice, in the weight room. Just different things we’ve got to change about the culture to get on a winning track.”

McKinney, previously an assistant coach at three different schools – West Florida, Pine Forest and Tate – previously said he jumped at the chance to try to turn around the Pensacola program. While at Tate, he coached under Ronnie Douglas, who turned a program from 1-19 over the course of three seasons; and three years later the Aggies found themselves in the state semifinals.

Now, in a turn of events, Douglas will be on the sidelines as an assistant coach for McKinney.

“I’m blessed to have a good coaching staff. I had a lot of good coaches who wanted to come down here and work with me. I can’t do this by myself,” McKinney said. “We’re building from the ground up, there’s no doubt about it. …

“You take a little bit from each stop,” McKinney said, referring to similarities of trying to rebuild another program. “To get a program turned around, you have to have everybody on board – players and coaches – and I think we’ve got that.”

Pensacola's coaches are 'trying to find guys (they) can use to rebuild' program

The Tigers had just four seniors on their roster last year, but that included a few big names. Pensacola will have to replace players like Dequan Gaddy, a multi-tool for the Tigers as a linebacker, punter and wide receiver, Elvis Brumfield, a linebacker, Neko Love, a defensive end, and Demascus Knight, a lineman on both sides of the ball.

But that’s where, hopefully, the class of 2025 should step in, with another year of experience under their belt. McKinney noted Floyd, who didn’t play football last year, who stands at 6-foot-2. “He’s a big kid, but very athletic,” McKinney added.

McKinney also highlighted Dominique Hughley, a receiver with some speed, as he also runs the 100-meter dash for the Tigers’ track team. There’s also Nick Jones at safety, and Thaddarius Witherspoon at outside linebacker.

But all-in-all, battles for starting positions are open.

“It’s not really restocking,” McKinney said. “We’re just trying to find guys we can use to rebuild. …

“That group’s been great. They’ve been giving me everything they’ve got,” McKinney said of the seniors. “We get those guys to buy in, I think we can have some success.”

“We’re going to be the class that can say we started a turnaround at PHS,” Nehemiah Chance said.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola football gearing up for first season with Wade McKinney