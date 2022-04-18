Spring football notes with SI's Ross Dellenger, more portal news, kindergarten tequila party

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde are joined by Pat's colleague, Ross Dellenger, to dive into the college football landscape as spring games are wrapping up. How is the Gus Bus doing at UCF? What QB battles are warming up?

The guys also toss out a schedule for the transfer portal. Could a little regulation go a long way? We tackle OU's "toxic" environment according to Spencer Rattler and a wild story out of Michigan brought to you by underage drinking...

