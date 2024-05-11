Spring football to kick off Monday for Ada

May 11—New Ada head football coach Wade Boyles is looking forward to getting his players on the field for a series of spring practices.

The Cougars will kick off their series of eight spring workout days on Monday. There will be 3 p.m. practices every day next week and will wrap up May 20-22.

Boyles said he's looking forward to seeing footballs and players fly around the Craig McBroom Football Complex again.

"As far as what spring football will look like, we will be working to shape the kids back to being football-oriented," Boyles told The Ada News.

"A lot of our kids go and participate in other sports, which is fantastic. There is no substitution for competition and athletes need to be multiple and help where they can. But it will be good to get those kids back around football," he continued.

It will be back to the basics for the most part during spring, but Boyles said he and his new coaching staff will throw in a few new offensive and defensive wrinkles.

"We will be doing a lot of fundamentals and drill work early as well as working to install new offensive and defensive schemes," he said. "I'm really eager to see several new faces that are coming back out to join the Cougars."

Boyles said the public is invited to watch the spring workouts.

Other Ada football dates to remember include:

—June 10-27: Summer Pride Workouts

—June 19-21: High School Team Camp and Lil Coug Football Camp (9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for kids entering grades 1-6)

—June 29-July 7: OSSAA Dead Period

—July 8-July 25: Summer Pride continues

—July 22-July 26: OCA Coaches Clinic

—Aug. 5-6: Summer Pride and equipment check out

—Aug. 8-9: High School Football Meet and Greet

—Aug. 12: Midnight Madness Practice

—Aug. 13-First day of school: Regular practice

—Aug. 17: 2024 Ada Football Media Day (9 a.m.) and High School Parent Meeting (10:45 a.m.)