Spring football: Jay looking for 'big things' from experienced defense entering 2024 season

Things continue to improve for the Jay football team.

Under the guidance of third-year head coach Brian Watson, there’s been growth – whether that be the literal team size, or play on the field. For the first time since 2018, the Royals posted a winning record during the 2023 campaign.

The season ultimately ended with a heartbreaking loss to Northview in the Class 1R region quarterfinals, considered an upset since Jay was seeded fourth, while the Chiefs came in as the No. 5 seed.

But it was more so the fact that Jay was back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And it was the first time the Royals hosted a playoff game since 2018. During that postgame huddle, Watson told his players that making the playoffs wasn’t going to be a “one-time thing.”

Now, with a good chunk of starters returning – primarily on the defensive side of the ball – that’s where the Royals are hoping to continue to progress even more.

“We were really happy with the way our defense progressed last year,” Watson said, noting that the Royals have to replace just a defensive lineman and a middle linebacker from last year’s squad. “We expect really big things from our defense.”

The two spots that need to be filled are left by Joe Norris, who recorded 57 tackles in just eight games, as well as Caden Barnes, who posted 40 tackles in nine games. Other than that, top defensive players like Weston Salter (66 tackles), Brady Godwin (60 tackles) and Steven Davis (59 tackles) are back.

All four players who recorded interceptions – Grayson Shehan (2), Keaton Payne (2), Hayden Morris (2) and Jackson Durst – were all juniors last year.

And that points to another positive sign: the amount of upperclassmen the Royals boast. Historically, the Royals have had a pretty young program. With about 60 kids – from grades nine through 12 – at spring practices, Jay was still missing some players from the baseball and track teams for some of the practices.

The baseball team just won the Class 1A state championship as the Royals ended their spring football practice schedule. But either way, Watson noted it’s the biggest group Jay’s had in awhile.

“It’s a lot of upperclassmen, not just ninth and 10th graders. Those used to be our biggest classes,” Watson said. “Now, our senior class is the biggest.”

A lot of those seniors will be relied upon in a “platoon style” to replace some big names that graduated. Namely, Watson noted the graduation of Brock Stout, who rushed for 1,437 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added a 29-yard touchdown reception.

He played on the defensive side of the ball, too, but that was more toward the end of the year, recording 21 tackles in the last five games or so. Watson said using Stout was a one-way offensive player – a commodity in Class 1A football for some teams – was a big advantage for the Royals.

Hayden Morris (1) carries the ball during the Northview vs Jay playoff football game at Jay High School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

“Brock made things happen, even when there was nothing there. He’s just a physical, hard-nosed running back. Our kids fed off him. When he got physical, they got physical,” Watson said of Stout. “When you have to play somebody new and the physical demands in Class 1A, those are the guys playing both ways. We’re hoping to have our running backs fresh. … That helped us early last year.”

Jay also lost a couple top receivers in Tucker Nowling (17 receptions, 345 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Ethan McDonald (14 receptions, 171 yards, 3 touchdowns). But the bright spot is that Hayden Morris is back at quarterback. It’ll be his second season in the Royals’ new offensive scheme, Watson noted, after running a Wing-T offense when Morris was a sophomore.

Morris threw for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, adding 346 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Even as a quarterback, Morris posted a 100-plus-yard rushing game in the loss to Northview during the regular season.

Watson hopes Morris can lead an offense that’s going to feature a younger offensive line with a couple rising sophomores on it – the thing Watson was hoping to work on most during spring football, just getting those younger players up to speed.

“We feel we’re going to be able to use (Morris’) skillset a lot better,” Watson said. “We’ve got a capable backup quarterback, so I can take a few more chances with running Hayden a bit more than we did last year. …

“All the little things we’ve done, we’ve improved the last two years. The players see we can be successful and we can win.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Jay football bringing experienced defense into 2024 season with 9 returners