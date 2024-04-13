As spring football ends, FIU RB Joseph nears a healthy return in the fall

FIU running back Lexington “Flex” Joseph nearly quit football last year.

Joseph, who led FIU in rushing in 2022, suffered a severe knee injury on April 8, 2023, during a Panthers “Community Day” football practice at Charles Hadley Park.

On Saturday — just more than one year later — Joseph completed his first spring practices since the injury.

“This is a very emotional moment,” Joseph said prior to FIU’s annual Spring Showcase. “I’m happy to be back.

“When the injury happened, I was ready to give up. On a scale of one to 10, I was about an 8.5 [ready to retire].

“I had already graduated [a Bachelor’s degree in public policy]. I had different internships lined up [including with the City of Miami].”

Fortunately for FIU, Joseph was convinced to give football another shot.

“It was a very bad injury, and there was a lot weighing on me,” said Joseph, 23. “But my teammates, my family and my coaches kept in my ear.

“They would tell me: ‘You got this.’”

Because of his ordeal, Joseph said he learned patience last year.

“When the injury happened, I said: ‘Why me?’

“That was supposed to be my senior season. I was going to make my strides to get to the next level [NFL]. “All of that got taken away. I questioned a lot. But then, instead of questioning things, I grew from it.”

Last week, Joseph passed another mental milestone when he went back to Hadley Park for FIU’s annual practice there.

“I was skeptical about going back,” Joseph admitted, “but I trusted in God.”

Joseph, a stocky back at 5-9 and 205 pounds, has scored nine career touchdowns — six rushing, two receiving and one on a kickoff return.

He made his official return to FIU’s practices last month — on March 12 — and he was emotional yet again.

“When we were stretching,” Joseph said, “I broke down in tears.

“I’m grateful. My knee feels good.”

Even so, Joseph has worked all spring while wearing a yellow “no contact” jersey.

“It’s a process,” Joseph said philosophically. “I wish I could be in a white jersey, taking contact.

“But the coaches know what they’re doing. I will be back Week 1.”

Indeed, the plan is to clear Joseph for contact this fall.

“Flex is coming on,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said. “He’s not getting hit yet, but he’s making cuts at full speed.

“He’s on track to return this fall. In fact, he’s a little bit ahead of schedule.”

FIU middle linebacker Reggie Peterson has had a front-row seat to Joseph’s rehabilitation.

“Flex is my roommate,” Peterson said. “I see him leave every day to go get treatment. Our doors are right next door to each other, and there will be times when I hear him praying [for his return].

“He made me pray for him, too. It’s a blessing to have him back.”

By all accounts, it’s also a blessing to have Joseph on FIU’s campus as a student.

Joseph is studying for his Master’s degree in mass communications, and his ultimate goal is noteworthy.

Joseph wants to become the mayor of Miami.

“Everyone says they want to change their community,” said Joseph, who is from Miami Central High. “But I want to change it from the inside.

“I want to actually implement the laws to make my community a better place.”