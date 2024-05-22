Spring Fling state championships underway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Fling is back in Rutherford County, with the top high school sports teams competing for state championship titles in Murfreesboro this week.

The events include softball, tennis, baseball, soccer, and track and field.

“[There’s] just a buzz in the air, not just from the cicadas, but a general buzz with the teams here, the excitement,” said Stewarts Creek softball parent Chris Bales. “Everyone knows what they’re here playing for, what it means for their school, their community, so it’s just great to be a part of it.”

It’s a massive undertaking for the county. More than 43,000 people attended Spring Fling in 2023, with a local economic impact of $4.8 million.

The Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) were recently honored by the Sports Events and Tourism Association (ETA) as a top 10 event partnership of the year for leading the sports events tourism industry in collaborative and creative ways.

“Receiving the Event Partnership of the Year award from Sports ETA is a tremendous honor for us,” Barbara Wolke, senior vice president of the Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a statement. “Our collaboration with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is truly invaluable.”

Spring Fling kicked off on Tuesday, May 21 and will continue through Friday, May 24. A full schedule can be found here.

“Together, we’ve been able to elevate events like Spring Fling, showcasing not only the athletic talent of our state’s youth but also the hospitality and vibrant community of Rutherford County,” Wolke stated. “This award underscores the power of partnership in driving success and economic impact for our region.”

