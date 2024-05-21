Spring Fishing, Quiet Turkeys, Deer Report: The Outdoors Bound Podcast Ep 18

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s Outdoors Bound Podcast George Noleff talks with a New River Fishing guide about what’s biting on the New at this time of year. Plus, he learns more about why turkeys may be so quiet this spring. And, he takes a closer look at the lure catching big stripers at Smith Mountain Lake.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.