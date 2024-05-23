Spring All-County 2024: Check out each of our daily team releases!

Don't miss out on the best of spring high school sports from Palm Beach County!

Boys weightlifting kicked off daily releases highlighting the best of Palm Beach County high school athletics in a series that will run through the first day of June.

All-County selections are finalists for The Post's Player of the Year award and will be invited to the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards Show in downtown West Palm Beach. The show is produced with support from Baptist Health Orthopedic Care.

Players of the Year will be announced live at the show.

Miss any of the releases? Catch up with each team so far and find a schedule of upcoming online All-County releases.

Spring All-County Schedule

The Dwyer Panthers defeat the Buchholz Bobcats in class 6A Championship high school baseball match up on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Fort Myers, Fla. (Photo/Chris Tilley)

June 1: Softball

May 31: Baseball

May 30: Girls Track and Field

May 29: Boys Track and Field

May 28: Boys Volleyball

May 26: Flag Football

May 25: Girls Lacrosse

May 24: Boys Lacrosse

May 23: Girls Tennis

May 22: Boys Tennis

May 21: Girls water polo

May 20: Boys water polo

May 19: Boys weightlifting

