A Late Spring Check-In With Trojans Wire

We’re still a way away from the college football season getting underway but headlines are being made just about every day for some reason or another.

Over at Trojans Wire they’re getting ready for the third season of Lincoln Riley and USC’s first year in the Big Ten.

That is, if you still consider USC a football school.

USC has assembled what appears to be a women’s basketball big-three since the NCAA Tournament’s conclusion and will enter the 2024-25 season among the favorites to end up in the Final Four (as will Notre Dame).

These were only a couple of the topics on hand when Trojans Wire editor Matt Zemek invited me and Geoffrey Clark for a visit on the Trojans Wired Podcast earlier this week. You can check out the episode below.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire