Spring Ball Takeaways: Ducks get in some final work before Saturday’s spring game

For the final time before the annual spring game on Saturday, media members were able to watch as the Oregon Ducks practiced and put some last touches on the scheme in a lead up to Saturday.

We largely saw what we’ve seen all spring, with a few notable players absent, and a few notable players returning to the field after missing practices in the past weeks.

The Ducks once again went through stretches, special teams work, and a midline tackling drill that pitted linebackers against running backs, and defensive backs against receivers.

Here are some of the most notable takeaways that we got on Tuesday:

Special Teams Drills

Once again, the Ducks opened the day with some special teams work as they have all year, though there were a couple of familiar twists involved this time. When returning punts, the players had one boxing glove on in order to field the kick properly and cradle the ball without the use of their hands. The kick returners also worked in conjunction with up-men in the return unit, sometimes forced to run up on the ball in the case of a short kick or have the up-men field the kick in the case of a pooch kick.

The returners for both units remained the same:

Punt Returners

Kris Hutson

Tez Johnson

Cole Martin

Troy Franklin

Kick Returners

Bucky Irving

Noah Whittington

Jordan James

Jayden Limar

Midline Tackling Drill

The team broke into a midline tackling drill where running backs received screen passes and were asked to break an open-field tackle against linebackers, while receivers did the same against defensive backs.

I noted a few plays from the RB/LB group during the drill:

Jayden Limar had an impressive move against Harrison Taggart on the sideline, throwing a juke to the inside that made the LB whiff.

Jamal Hill was a standout performer in this group, wrapping up RB Noah Whittington when he tried to evade the tackle with a juke to the inside.

Jamal Hill once again made a nice play, engulfing RB Bucky Irving before he could put a move on him and wrapping him up in the backfield.

Story continues

Roster Attendance

At this point in the spring, there are several players who have been absent for a while, be it due to injuries or other reasons. The following players were not accounted for during the portion of practice that was open to the media:

TE Terrance Ferguson

OL Marcus Harper

OL Gernorris Wilson

K Andrew Boyle

EDGE Anthony Jones

DB Daymon David

DB Avante Dickerson

DL Sir Mells

EDGE Jaeden Moore

There were a few players who returned to the field after having missed a few practices in the past. They are as follows:

LB Mase Funa

DB Khamari Terrell

LB Harrison Taggart

EDGE Jake Shipley

Upcoming Interviews

On Tuesday afternoon, we will get a chance to speak with Dan Lanning and Special Teams coach Joe Lorig after practice. We are also scheduled to talk to transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson for the first time, and running back Noah Whittington.

Be on the lookout for quotes coming out from those interviews.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire