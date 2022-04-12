Spring Ball Takeaways: Dontae Manning update, and more highlights from 11-on-11 ‘Fastball’ period

We were spoiled last week in Eugene when the weather allowed us to enjoy some crisp and sunny mornings followed by sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s. On Tuesday, the seasons changed a bit, and a rain-snow mix drove Oregon Ducks practice inside to the Moshofsky Center for the first time this spring.

While players stayed out of the elements, there was no shortage of hustle on the field, as the team went through special teams drills, ball security practice, and another 11-on-11 fastball period.

Instead of breaking down which players were playing with which group, we made a point to try and focus on some of the plays that were made since players are rotating through groups each day.

Here are some takeaways from the morning session:

Dontae Manning Injury Update

We have not yet gotten any word from head coach Dan Lanning when it comes to the status of CB Dontae Manning, who exited Saturday’s scrimmage with an apparent lower-leg injury. However, Manning was at practice suited up in shoulder pads and a helmet, while sporting a full leg brace on his left leg.

Manning did go through stretching drills to the extent of his capabilities, which should be viewed as positive news, as he was okay putting weight on the leg. We will talk to Lanning later this morning and get an update on the prospective starting cornerback.

Fastball Period: Bo Nix

QB Bo Nix was the first quarterback to take the field on Tuesday in the 11-on-11 period, working alongside RB Byron Cardwell. The most memorable part of the period was when Cardwell motioned out to the left sideline and Nix was able to find him for a back-shoulder throw about 15 yards down the field. The group got into scoring position before the whistle was blown dead.

Fastball Period: Jay Butterfield

QB Jay Butterfield was the second QB to take snaps in the 11-on-11 period, and there were some notable mistakes that were made during his time on the field. Whether it be his fault or not, the first play was a high-snap that was fumbled and had to be blown dead, with head coach Dan Lanning getting on the mic and telling the team to start over. The next play was a fly-sweep to Kris Hutson that went for no gain, followed by a deep pass down the right sideline that flew out of bounds, incomplete. The final play of the series was a nice completion to Isaah Crocker over the middle for about 10 yards.

Story continues

Fastball Period: Ty Thompson

QB Ty Thompson was the third QB to take snaps in the 11-on-11 period, which saw moderate success. The first play resulted in a scramble drill where Thompson was unable to find anyone open downfield while rolling to the right, leaving Ty to scramble for approximately 10 yards. The second play was a false start on TE Tyler Nanney. The third play of the drive was approximately an 8-yard run from RB La’Vaughn Luellen up the left gut, and the fourth was a completed arrow route to the right sideline for Luellen as well.

Ball Security Stressed

After the 11-on-11 Fastball period, linemen and defensive players broke to individual drills, while skill-position players — QB, RB, TE, WR — all got together to go through ball-security drills. They spent time running through skiing slalom poles while coaches were lined up with boxing gloves and bags trying to punch the balls out.

1

1