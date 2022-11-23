Spread vs. Texas A&M grows in LSU’s favor per BetMGM

The Tigers will be heavy favorites against 4-7 Texas A&M on Saturday. Despite the game being in College Station, the Aggies are the only team in the SEC to clinch a losing season and ended a six-game skid with an uninspiring win over UMass last week.

It’s not surprising that the oddsmakers like LSU in this one, and it opened as a 9.5-point favorite. As of 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, that line has moved slightly in the Tigers’ favor again as they are now a 10-point favorite, per the latest odds from BetMGM.

Here’s how things stand at the midpoint of the week. The money line remains unchanged, but the over/under increased by one point.

If LSU takes care of business in this one and can upset Georgia in the SEC Championship, it will likely become the first two-loss team to make it to the College Football Playoff. First thing’s first, though: The Tigers need to avoid a letdown against an Aggies team looking to play spoiler.

