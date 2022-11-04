Spread shifts back in Alabama’s favor in Friday’s final betting odds update

The Tigers have the chance for a colossal win on Saturday in the first season under head coach Brian Kelly. LSU faces off against Alabama in Death Valley for a matchup between top-10 teams that could decide the SEC West.

The Crimson Tide have already slipped up once this year, dropping a game to Tennessee in Knoxville a few weeks ago. They’ve had several other close calls this season, most notably against Texas and Texas A&M, which were one-score wins against teams utilizing backup quarterbacks.

Still, Alabama is a heavy favorite heading into this one. It opened as a 13.5-point favorite, but that line shifted to 13 in the middle of the week. As of 11:30 a.m. CT on Friday, though, the Tide regained that half-point.

The over/under and money line have also shifted a bit, per the latest odds from BetMGM.

It’s clear that, despite their recent improvement and a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll, LSU is still considered a step below programs like Alabama. Winning this game in Year 1 would undoubtedly be a big ask for Kelly, but this is a team playing with house money right now.

