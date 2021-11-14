Spread update: Jags now 9.5-point underdogs vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had a winning streak since 2019, but Week 10’s game against the Indianapolis Colts will allow them to do so. After stunning the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, they will travel to Indy looking to make it two in a row, but they will do so as underdogs again as Tipico Sportsbook have them listed as 9.5-point underdogs.

That marks a one-point decrease after the Colts entered this week as 10.5-point favorites. There were also changes made to the money line as the Jags have a +340 figure after previously having a +380 figure there, and the Colts have a -475 figure after previously having a -450 figure.

Spread Moneyline Total Points Jacksonville Jaguars +9.5 +100 +340 O 47.5-108 Indianapolis Colts -9.5 -120 -475 U 47.5 -112

Since our last spread update, the Jags announced that both left tackle Cam Robinson (back) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) will be able to play. Both players exited last Sunday’s game with injuries, though Robinson sustained his in warmups and wasn’t allowed to play against the Bills. Meanwhile, Lawrence injured his ankle in the second quarter and was able to return a few plays later.

The only player questionable at this point is star running back James Robinson (heel). He was limited on Thursday and Friday, and if he showed enough progress during the latter date, the Jags could let him suit up.

The last time both teams faced each other was at the end of the 2020 regular season. Indy defeated the Jags by two touchdowns and the final score was 28-14.

Jacksonville’s offense will come into Sunday’s game looking to get going after putting up just 16 points in their last two games (seven Week 8 and nine Week 9). With that being the case, and Robinson’s status uncertain, it makes a lot of since that the Colts would be favored by more than a touchdown.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).