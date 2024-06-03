Sprangler 'will be better than before' after signing new deal

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler says his knee injury is fully healed and he expects to "be better than before" after signing a one-year contract extension with the club.

The Austrian midfielder has made 20 appearances for the Perth side after signing on a free transfer last summer.

The 29-year-old missed the end of the season through injury, but has now signed a deal to keep him at McDiarmid Park.

"My knee is feeling very good," he said. "There is no pain. I know pre-season will be tough but we need this to prepare for the Premiership and I will be ready to go.

"I’m actually looking forward to pre-season and I know I will be better than before.

"I want to score some goals and create goals. But my main target is to play football. I want to be part of the team and play every single week. I need to do everything to be in the starting XI."