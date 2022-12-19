Sprained left shoulder could shelve Jalen Hurts against Cowboys

The cushion the Philadelphia Eagles have in the NFC East and overall conference playoff race could come in handy this weekend and for the rest of the regular season.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 303 yards and rushed for 3 touchdowns Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

He did not escape unscathed, however, as reports Monday said Hurts suffered a left shoulder sprain against Chicago.

The injury is not considered serious but … he could miss Saturday’s NFC East rivalry clash with the Dallas Cowboys. And he could miss the following game.

The Eagles have the luxury of being cautious with Hurts because they are 13-1 and have a three-game lead over Dallas in the division.

The closest team to Philly in the battle for the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoff race is Minnesota, which is 11-3.

Gardner Minshew is Philadelphia’s backup quarterback.

Jalen Hurts could miss next two games with sprained shoulder, NFL sources told The Inquirer. It’s possible the #Eagles QB doesn’t play the rest of the regular season and for another month in the divisional round of the postseason. My story: https://t.co/vxm1j5bv0o — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 19, 2022

X-rays were reported to be negative for the injury, which is believed to have been suffered in the third quarter.

Hurts has thrown for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has rushed for 747 yards, 64 first downs, and 13 TDs.

