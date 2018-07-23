Spotty storms may pester race activities at Pocono Raceway this weekend

Following episodes of flooding downpours in the northeastern United States into Thursday, weather conditions will improve, but it may not be totally rain-free for events at Pocono Raceway this coming weekend.

Racing at Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend includes the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) racing series ModSpace 150 at 4 p.m. EDT Friday, the NASCAR Camping World Truck series Gander Outdoors 150 at 1 p.m. Saturday and the NASCAR Monster Energy series Gander Outdoors 400 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

An unusual weather pattern for the middle of summer will continue in the Northeast over the next couple of weeks. The overall pattern will favor frequent rounds of showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis.



Static Wet East Through Thursday

The start of the wet weather pattern resulted in a delay in the start of the NASCAR race at Loudon, New Hampshire, last Sunday.

However, a lull in the drenching downpours is forecast to develop late this week and continue into this weekend and just in time for racing activities at Pocono, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

"There will still be the risk of a shower or thunderstorm each day Friday through Sunday, but the vast majority of the time is likely to be free of rain," Dombek said.



"There is at least a chance they sneak through the entire weekend without a drop of rain at Pocono, but it is a long-shot at this point," Dombek added.

Despite the lower frequency of showers and thunderstorms expected for race activities this weekend, there is still the risk of a sudden storm that can bring torrential downpours, brief wind gusts and, of course, lightning strikes.

There is the risk of a couple of disruptions, delays and changes in the schedule of practice, qualifying and racing this weekend, due to the possibility of spotty showers and thunderstorms.

AccuWeather is now the official weather service provider for the Pocono Raceway, as well as the presenting partner of the Raceway's "Worry-Free Weather Guarantee."



AccuWeather will play a vital role in keeping fans and Raceway personnel safe by providing the track with real-time weather updates during its upcoming Gander Outdoors 400 and ABC Supply 500 race weekends.

The Worry-Free Weather Guarantee Presented by AccuWeather ensures that fans who purchased Sunday tickets directly from Pocono Raceway in advance will be reimbursed the face value if weather postpones the race and they are unable to make the re-scheduled event.

Fans are encouraged to heed any weather warnings and seek shelter in a solid structure, such as a hard-top vehicle, as they are issued. Tents and canopies are not considered to be safe areas during a thunderstorm.

Because of the several inches of rain expected into Thursday, parking conditions may remain soggy and muddy in some locations.

Fans are encouraged to bring waterproof shoes, especially if camping this week. A lightweight, pocket rain poncho may come in handy for daily race activities.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the middle 70s F, while nighttime lows will mainly be in the 50s. Overall humidity levels will not be as high as conditions expected into Thursday of this week.

Moving forward in the NASCAR schedule, the overall wet weather pattern is likely to resume and may cause delays and disruptions to racing activities at Watkins Glen International, New York, on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Why is Pocono Raceway a cool and sometimes wet spot in the racing scene?

Pocono Raceway is located in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania at an approximate elevation of 2,000 feet above sea level.

During late July, daytime highs average in the upper 70s to near 80, while nighttime lows average within a couple degrees of 60. Average temperatures are several degrees lower during early June and late August.

On a hot summer day, the vast open area with extensive paved surfaces can heat up like most other locations in the NASCAR circuit.



Kyle Busch leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)





However, under certain weather conditions the high elevation can provide a break from the heat often experienced at many race tracks during the summer. This is especially the case at night for the thousands of campers that make the meadows of the parking area home for the weekend.

Because the track is located in the Pocono Plateau, it can also experience more summertime shower and thunderstorm activity and cooling during downpours than lower elevations in the region.

The large tri-oval can also experience variable weather conditions from one part to the next. It could rain on one part of the track and not the other.

The track at Long Pond is a unique 2.5-mile triangle, which also boasts the longest straightaway (3,740 feet) in any North American speedway. However, the three hairpin curves result in a lower average speed of similar 2.5-mile tracks and give the track road course characteristics.