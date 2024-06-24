Spotted: Custom ENVE Aero Extensions For Pogačar’s Tour De France Bike

Custom Enve Aero Extensions Pogacar Tour De France

Tadej Pogačar was recently spotted at the Giro d’Italia with some new ENVE Aero Extensions. Unlike what ENVE offers on its site, the sculpted sticks offer a slippery, custom look. While recently touring the ENVE Factory in breathtaking Ogden, Utah, we also spotted some new custom aero bars made expressly for Tadej Pogačar and the Tour de France.

Enve Aero Extensions on English side

ENVE Aero Extensions

Most of the riders from UAE Team Emirates are using the new ENVE Aero extensions, and we expect to see the entire tour squad using them in the coming weeks.

In Ogden, UT at the ENVE HQ last weekend for the GRODEO, we had some time to check out the factory and the beautifully built custom frames while also riding the ENVE GRODEO and short-track TT. (*Side note – The GRODEO is one of the best gravel rides I’ve ever done – bucket list stuff for anyone curious).

Custom Enve Aero Extensions For Pogacar engligh logo

Spotted on English Cycles

The custom frames were all elegant, but one in particular had a unique piece of kit. Master builder Rob English’s custom-built English Cycles steel TT bike sported the sought-after slippery ENVE TT extensions.

English Cycles TT Bike

The ENVE TT extensions have everything a time trial rider needs to dial in their position. They boast lots of adjustability and molded forearm rests. They appear to be both comfortable and practical in the wind.

Custom Enve Aero Extensions Pogacar Tour De France

Tadej Pogačar Custom ENVE Aero Extensions

Later, in the custom fabrication corner of the ENVE Factory, we saw (and held) the ENVE TT extensions going straight to the Tour de France and Tadej Pogačar’s Colnago. The team at ENVE designed a custom ENVE Aero TT extension just for the yellow jersey hopeful.

Custom Enve Aero Extensions Pogacar Tour De France thumb

Custom Enve Aero Extensions Pogacar Tour De France close up

What makes them different than what the team is riding?

The ENVE TT extensions the team rides use an alloy plate for mounting and have adjustable extension sticks. This ensures that each rider can dial in their own ride to spec without needing a custom tune. The mounting hardware is standard, and the armrests are thicker to accommodate various forearm types.

Custom Enve Aero Extensions Pogacar Tour De France bolts

For Pogačar, the team put the already lightweight extensions on a tour diet and trimmed “lots of weight” from the package. How? The risers are carbon (not alloy), and the hardware is all titanium.

Custom Enve Aero Extensions Pogacar Tour De France shifter

The Pogacar bars are not adjustable; they are bonded in place permanently. The top shifter portion is 3D printed to spec and sanded to perfection. The armrests are slightly thinner, but keep in mind the dimensions of the Pogačar arms.

Enve SES Prototype

Is that a new ENVE Disc Wheel?

Those with sharp eyes will also notice a new ENVE SES disc wheel. All we know is that it’s tubeless, it’s “fast,” and optimized for wider tires. Keep a look out—more information will come as we get it.

Enve Aero Extensions on English brake

Enve Aero Extensions on English front of bike

Pogačar’s new TT bars are functional pieces of carbon art and craftsmanship.

Check out more made-in-the-USA carbon bits at ENVE.com.

