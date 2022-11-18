Who will be in the spotlight in Week 11? 'GMFB'
Who will shine bright in the spotlight in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season?
Who will shine bright in the spotlight in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season?
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur said. [more]
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares insight about the perspective on Mac Jones from NFL executives, and how the Patriots can get the second-year QB going in the second half of the season.
With the season on the line, the Packers produced a thoroughly disappointing performance against the Titans. Matt LaFleur: "It's extremely disappointing."
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
LOS ANGELES (AP) Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury.
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.
The Ohio State University Board of Trustees announced Thursday football ticket prices for the 2023 home football schedule.
Mock draft watch: The Lions use the Rams' 1st round pick to take the QB of the future in Draft Wire's latest projection
Oddsmakers had to adjust after the Browns-Bills game was moved.
Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Thursday at the year-end tournament.
The regular season is barely half over and two coaches have been dismissed. Who could be joining them? Nate Davis analyzes the coaching hot seat.
Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL for his actions before the brawl.
Darius Slay, who was Ndamukong Suh's teammate on the Lions, says the new Eagles DT still has "a lot" left in the tank. By Reuben Frank